The Pere Marquette Highway bridge over U.S. 31, south of Anthony Road, is now open, according to a press release from the Mason County Road Commission.
MDOT completed much needed repairs to the bridge. The additional planning and effort on your part to provide services while this bridge was closed and the additional drive time to follow the detour is very much appreciated. The Pere Marquette Highway bridge will be closed once again for a short duration in the spring 2022 to complete concrete sealer and an epoxy overlay on the bridge.
The left lane of southbound U.S. 31 over the North Branch of the Pentwater River just north of Monroe Road will remain closed until Friday Nov. 12. One lane of southbound U.S. 31 will be open at all times.
Traffic impacts will be kept up-to-date on MDOT’s construction and traffic information website, https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/midrive/map.