PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township board on Tuesday will consider a proposed pay increase for Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange, who is taking on personnel director duties and was also sworn in Friday as the township’s new deputy supervisor.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. The pay increase for Lange was requested by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau during a personnel committee meeting on Monday.
Bleau said he has the authority to appoint Lange, but the board will need to sign off on an additional $4 per hour for Lange — or about $8,320 per year — which would up her wages from about $27 to about $32 per hour.
Bleau stated he’s making the change in an effort to address and reconcile issues township employees raised about the workplace conditions.
During the Jan. 10 board meeting, a list of grievances assembled by employees was distributed to trustees. The list cited fears about township cameras being used to watch, and possibly listen to, employees, as well as a general “overload of duties,” and the threatening of jobs, among other concerns.
“This is going to be a step forward,” Bleau said Monday. “Kristin’s very even minded. She can get a handle on things here. … I think that this move will help with the large majority of the items that came out of the last personnel committee meeting.”
Andy Kmetz, a township board trustee and personnel committee chair, said he supports the push to increase Lange’s compensation for additional personnel oversight duties.
He said Lange is “strong, effective, dedicated,” and that the additional $8,320 is a “small price to pay to get this mess fixed.”
Kmetz asked Bleau how Lange’s new role would affect the duties of his current assistant, Ashley Hall, who spoke out about workplace conditions on Jan. 10.
Bleau said there would be “some reorganization of duties” under Lange.
“Kristin would sit down with Ashley and figure that out,” he said, adding that the new setup would result in a “lightening of the load” for Hall, who will now be an administrative assistant rather than a direct assistant to Bleau.
Bleau said he reviewed employees’ concerns, and he provided an update on concerns about township hall cameras.
He said that after hearing employees’ complaints, he looked into whether the cameras have audio capabilities and discovered that they did.
He said he doesn’t have the ability to change the camera settings, but he stressed that it “wasn’t the intention” to record audio when they were installed.
Bleau said he plans to have the company that installed the cameras take a look and see if the audio can be turned off.
Trustee and personnel committee member Jim Nordlund said the “public has called and been concerned about that,” and asked that Bleau “get the cameras pointed in the right direction and turn the audio off.”
Kmetz also advocated turning off the audio and asked for a breakdown of where the cameras are currently facing.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will also hear an update on a planned harvest and timber sale at Memorial Tree Park, which is facing delays due to the unusual weather.
In October, the board approved a proposal from JMB Associates and forester Lynn Newell to mark and tally scotch pine, aspen, beech and birch trees at the park, aiming to thin overgrowth.
In a memo to the board, JMB and Packaging Corporation of America — the company targeted to purchase the timber — stated the weather has not been reliably cold enough to produce the frost necessary to safely harvest the trees, and asked that the project be pushed back to December 2023 to February 2024.
The board will also consider adopting federal poverty guidelines for the year; purchasing a new garage door for the P.M. fire department; making improvements to the heating system at the township hall; and will discuss resolutions about water and sewer rates that were not included in the packet for Tuesday’s meeting.