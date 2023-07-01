PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A Mustang here, a Bronco there, Chevelles, Nomads, convertibles, trucks — even a Model B. Those and dozens of other makes and models were on display Saturday at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The occasion?
The Pere Marquette Motoring Club’s second annual Classic Car Show, which offered club members a chance to show off their vintage rides, welcome potential newcomers with open arms, and simply enjoy spending a summer day in the company of other car enthusiasts.
“We just want people to see our cars,” said club member Stan Bennett, who took on a good portion of the organization of the event.
Bennett’s excitement was obvious as he walked the grounds, gesturing to a 1964 Ford convertible.
“How many of those do you see anymore?” Bennett asked.
It was a rhetorical question. Clearly, the answer is: not many.
Fewer still are the Ford Model Bs, which, one member remarked, are even more scarce than Model As or Model Ts.
The Model B belonged to Carl Hoops of Baldwin, who touched up the body and accompanying trailer, and gave them a paint job complete with red-and-orange flames lapping up the doors.
Bennett had his 1979 Thunderbird on display.
“It’s the last year they made the ‘big bird,’” he said. “After that, in 1980, they downsized them a lot. Then they quit making them. … This thing’s got a ride like you’re in a cloud — so smooth.
“It’s got a lot of pep, and it’s just a neat car.”
Bennett said the T-Bird is not his everyday ride, but he loves taking it on the road a few times a year, on special occasions or when there’s a show he wants to participate in.
Bob Andrews, who also helped organize the car show, said it was a follow-up to a popular event from the motoring club’s 50th year in 2022.
Last year’s show was free, and brought in about 80 cars. This year, the motoring club charged a $10 registration fee to help cover operational costs, and to make some donations to the Scottville Area Senior Center. Despite the registration cost, there was an uptick in participation, with about 100 cars coming to the fairgrounds throughout the day.
Andrews said the goal of the car show was to share the “joy of coming out and seeing some cars,” and to share the motoring club’s hobby with the public.
“We’re just a group of people who enjoy old cars,” Andrews said. “Different people enjoy different things about old cars — some people like to play with them, some people like to drive them, some people like to just look at them. … The joy of this hobby is that people get into everything.”
Bennett and Andrews both said the plan is to keep the car show going at the fairgrounds next year, and to keep growing the P.M. Motoring Club in the interim.
Why not? After all, as Bennett said, “You don’t see these cars every day.”