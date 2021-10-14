PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Additional steps are being taken to increase Pere Marquette Charter Township’s chances of receiving a sizable grant for the planned boat launch and river access site at its Conservation Park.
The township is seeking a $500,000 grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would account for a significant portion of the boat launch’s expected $1.8 million to $2 million cost, according to Jim Bernier, a consultant and planner for the Conservation Park project.
On Tuesday, Bernier updated the township board about financing for the boat launch. He reported that some funding for the project has already been secured, including pledges of $250,000 each from Metalworks and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, as well as a $183,000 DNR Waterways grant.
But Bernier said the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant is “the big one,” and it’s still pending.
“It’s a half-million dollars, and we applied for that in April,” he said. “The DNR issued a preliminary score on Sept. 15, and our score was 235 out of a maximum of 400 points.”
The township has since worked to increase that score before a final decision is made.
“We did supplemental work targeting 45 additional points,” Bernier said. “I’m not sure if we’ll get that, but we made some changes in the universal access and sustainability aspects of the project. Those shouldn’t add any significant cost, but hopefully will improve our score.”
The funds are administered through the Michigan DNR, but come from the U.S. National Park Service, which has certain accessibility requirements.
“To meet the universal access standards, you can no longer have men’s and women’s restrooms. You have to have individual family restrooms,” he said. “We redesigned the building to provide for four individual units. We’ll do entry from the outside to keep the footprint about the same.”
Additionally, the township is contesting some of the points lost in the preliminary score.
“We did not get points for having a parks department or a parks board,” Bernier said. He said the loss of those points is being contested on the grounds that the requirement was to have either a parks department or a parks board, and P.M. has the former.
Bernier said it would not be possible to attain some of the points for the grant based on “things we have no control over.” For instance, some points are based on the average income of township residents. Additionally, more points are awarded for restoring dilapidated recreational structures than for building new ones.
If all possible points are gained, it would bring the township’s total up to 280 out of 400, improving the township’s chances considerably.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” Bernier said. “We expect the final scores to come out in mid-November. If it proves we aren’t successful on that grant, then obviously we need to rethink things, because that’s $500,000 and pretty critical to getting the project.”
If the township does secure the grant, its total funds raised for the boat launch will be raised to about $1.4 million. For the remaining dollars, the plan would be to look for potential grants from Consumers and DTE Energy and to try for a Great Lakes Fish Trust grant for $300,000.
Bernier said the township is not going to seek Consumers or DTE grant dollars until it receives a final answer about the land and water grant.
“The bottom line is, if some or all of that $400,000 doesn’t come through, we’d have to find a way to cover that,” he said. “But ideally, if things come together, we’d know where we stand in spring 2022, and we’d start plans and construction bidding in fall 2022, but wouldn’t finish the site until spring of 2023.”
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said it’s a matter of waiting for more information.
“I guess we’ll wait until we know what we’re going to do with this land and water fund, and then we’ll have to start making some decisions,” Bleau said.
If the grant is awarded, the funds from Metalworks and Pennies From Heaven would be used to contribute to a 50-percent match, along with allocated township funds.
The supplemental work for the grant was due on Oct. 1, and the township submitted the necessary paperwork by the deadline, according to Bleau.
Pere Marquette Conservation Park has been in the works for years, and the township has made substantial gains on the project in 2021.
In September, P.M. closed on the last of five land parcels acquired from Dow Chemical Company for the park. The boat launch and river access site is planned for that fifth parcel, north of the Pere Marquette River.