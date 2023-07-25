PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A Pere Marquette Township Board trustee is accusing two fellow board members of attempting to “discredit” him, “with malice,” after the trustee received a cease-and-desist notice — one of several that have been circulating the township lately.
During Tuesday’s township board meeting, Trustee Ron Soberalski drew attention to the fact that he received a notice from attorney Jason M. Gerber of Carlos Alvarado Law, PC, on behalf of Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Several township residents — including Tim Iteen, who spearheaded an ongoing effort to recall the Bleaus; Connie Andersen; and Jamie Healy — each spoke up to say that they, too, received similar letters from the Bleaus’ legal counsel, and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody noted that she also received a notice.
The letters seemed to vary slightly from person to person, but each seemed to have the same implication: that legal action was being considered by the Bleaus if the conduct did not stop.
Iteen stated that he’d been asked to take down all social media posts regarding the Bleaus’ conduct with respect to their elections and appointments.
Andersen indicated that the letter she received targeted her for speaking out about inconsistencies in accounts of water and sewer billing errors made under Karie Bleau’s watch. The billing errors served as a basis for Iteen’s initial petitions to seek recalls.
Soberalski provided a copy of his notice to the Daily News.
It states that he “may have made, and may continue to be making, defamatory statements in person and/or in writing.”
“Your statements include deceptively inaccurate statements on social media concerning Mr. and Mrs. Bleau … during 2022 and 2023,” Gerber stated in the letter. He also accused Soberalski of making said statements during township board meetings, and asked that Soberalski cease making “defamatory” statements about the married couple in public.
Soberalski called it an attempt to undermine the township’s government.
“I’m concerned and confused,” he said. “I’m really not sure what I’ve said or done that was questionable, defamatory, wrong or misleading.”
He asked for the board to advise him as to what he may have said or done to warrant the request.
He also expressed concerns about the ramifications the letter could have for the operation of the township board.
“With myself being a board member, if your actions are able to stifle me in any way in my comments or concerns, you’re controlling the board,” he said. “That’s undermining our form of government and that’s concerning to me. … I’m not happy with it.”
Trustee Andy Kmetz said he understood why Soberalski was upset, but he encouraged him to seek answers from the Bleaus themselves.
Karie Bleau said the letter was addressed to Soberalski as a township resident, not as a trustee.
“It has nothing to do with this board,” Karie Bleau said.
Soberalski wasn’t buying it.
“Being a board member, making decisions, this is a form of basically shutting our township down by controlling what I can say or do,” Soberalski told the Bleaus.
Trustee Jim Nordlund said the Bleaus “can’t stifle” comments during a public meeting, but Soberalski said that’s what he perceived the intent to be.
He added, though, that the Bleaus would not be successful if that was their hope.
“Trust me, it’s not going to stifle me, Jim,” Soberalski said. “Trust me.”
He added, “This letter, in itself, I think is aiming at discrediting me. And not only that, it’s discrediting me with malice, meaning that you’re doing it with an intention to damage me, and that is wrong.”
The Bleaus offered no further comment or context on the matter, and did not address the letters received by other township residents.
On June 13, the Bleaus issued a joint statement saying that they would no longer field questions about their character or honesty, after being dogged for months by accusations of from the public regarding the legitimacy of their positions. They said they would consider taking legal action against anyone defaming their character.