Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township will consider bids for the construction of the community river access site at the P.M. Conservation Park.
When the township board meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall, trustees will review two bids for the planned development.
The project plans call for the construction of a restroom building with a septic system; a fish-cleaning station with a walk-in freezer and shade shelter; a fishing pier and boardwalk; parking areas; trails with solar lighting; a boat launch; and more, according to a memo to the township from its contractors at MCSA Group.
Two bids were received for the work: one from Rieth-Riley for $1.85 million, and one from Griffith Builders for $2.1 million.
MCSA group is recommending that the township approve the lower bid from Rieth-Riley.
“They do quality work, complete projects on time, and (are) easy to work with on changes,” MCSA stated in its memo.
The township will receive a $10,400 reimbursement from the former property owners, Dow Chemical, for work on the site approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The township obtained a total of $1.8 million in grant funds for the river access site, including the Michigan Waterways grant, a federal Land & Water Conservation Fund grant and a Great Lakes Fish Trust Fund grant. Funding is also coming from the township’s own budget, and contributions were made by MetalWorks, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and the Community Foundation for Mason County.
An additional $15,000 in grant funds is pending.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will revisit some recommendations for best practices that stemmed from an internal control report conducted by Maner Costerisan.
Suggestions for cash handling at Buttersville Campground and a purchasing bid policy were originally on the agenda of the board’s last meeting on April 11, when trustees approved a slate of other recommendations. Decisions on the cash handling and purchasing bid items were postponed.
The board will consider recommendations from the township’s road committee to approve paving projects on Emily Kay and Katie courts along with John, Katie, Sherman, Barton, Bonnie, Limouse, Third, and Second streets, for a combined total of about $160,000. Trustee Jim Nordlund noted that the county would provide about $28,000, and that $68,000 will remain in the township’s street budget once the work is complete.
A resolution is also before the board to reauthorize the township’s tax administrator to impose a 3% penalty charge for late property tax payments.
The board will also consider convening in closed session. The reason for the closed session was not outlined in the pre-meeting notes.