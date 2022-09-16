During a special meeting at 2 p.m., Monday, the Pere Marquette Township Board will consider buying up four parcels of property along Pere Marquette Highway, with the aim of getting the land cleaned up and ready for redevelopment.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the township is considering buying the properties at 869 and 866 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., and two parcels situated at 932 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. — collectively referred to as the “Outcalt parcels” in the notes for Monday’s meeting — for a combined total of $217,600.
The property is separate from the property that was at one time owned by an individual with the same surname.
The township recently purchased a center parcel of the property, and hopes to close on at least two of the parcels within 30 days.
Because the owner is still getting possessions off the two southernmost properties, the board will offer to hold off on closing until February 2023, according to Bleau.
If the board approves the purchase agreements, Bleau said the township will pursue grant funding to help with redevelopment.
“Once we have them, we can apply for a scrap-tire grant,” he said, noting that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy devotes grant money every year to clean up tire piles, and there’s a “significant” pile on one of the properties.
Bleau said the purpose of the purchase is to eliminate blight in the township.
“Obviously we feel it’s a public safety issue and it will benefit everyone if we can get it bought up, get some grant dollars, and eventually figure out how to develop it,” he said, adding that the land could potentially be the location of a future brownfield project.
He said the township’s brownfield consulting firm, Fishbeck, informed him that “there’s some potential monies coming from the state and maybe even the EPA for government-owned properties that are blighted,” so that’s something Bleau is hoping will come to fruition as well.