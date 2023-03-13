A request to push back the closing date for the sale of a blighted property will go before the Pere Marquette Township Board on Tuesday.
When trustees meet at 4 p.m. at the township hall, they’ll consider a requested extension on the sale of 932 and 946 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. from property owner Steven Outcalt.
According to a memo to the township dated Feb. 28, Outcalt is requesting a 90-day extension from the initial March closing date to June 1.
The proposed addendum to the initial purchase agreement — approved by the board in fall 2022 — indicates that Outcalt is seeking the additional time to clear personal belongings from the property.
Outcalt states that he has not been able to access “two semi trailers” on the property that contain his items.
He claims that there was a verbal agreement with the township that he’d be able to retrieve the belongings prior to the purchase being finalized.
The board approved buying up the land, along with several other parcels, in September 2022, for about $271,000. The goal was to clean up the blighted parcels and prepare them for sale or future development.
The board agreed not to close on the 932 and 946 parcels until six months later as a condition of the agreement, as the Daily News reported at the time.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider a request from Randy and Sara Durand to allow District Health Department No. 10 to issue a permit for the installation of a septic system.
The township board’s approval is needed prior to a permit being issued, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Trustees are expected to discuss a risk assessment report from Maner Costerian. The township contracted with the firm for a study of its internal controls in December 2022.
The report was not available at the time the materials for Tuesday’s meeting were assembled on Friday afternoon, according to Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody.
The board has also received several communications from the public, including a request from township resident Tim Iteen is asking for “an explanation from Jerry Bleau on why P.M. Charter Township has had six resignations since he took over.”
Iteen has submitted recall petitions for both Jerry Bleau and his wife, Treasurer Karie Bleu, to the Mason County Election Commission. The commission has accepted recalls for both of the Bleaus.
The board has also received requests to make changes to its public meeting procedures.
Dave and Mary Jo DeMorrow are asking that items of importance from meetings are not reflected in the minutes be sent to interested township residents.
Tom Rotta of Ludington is requesting that the township assemble more comprehensive pre-meeting information, similar to what the cities of Ludington and Scottville make available to the public ahead of time. Rotta is asking that meeting packets be made available on the township’s website.