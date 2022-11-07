A proposed development at Starport Marina and Campground is back on the agenda of the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board this week.
Trustees will convene at 4 p.m., Thursday — two days later than normal due to Tuesday’s election — to hear a first reading of a proposed amendment to township zoning that would change the marina, at 846 S. Lakeshore Drive, from its current low-density residential housing classification to a planned urban development (PUD) district.
The request for the change comes from developer Tim Romanowski of Peninsula Cove LLC. Romanowski is in talks to purchase the property from the family of its late owner, Steve Abrahamson, who passed away earlier this year. He hopes to use the PUD classification to allow for the development of single-family housing units on the space.
Peninsula Cove is working with Greenridge Realty on the purchase agreement, and realtor Bob Budreau told the Daily News Romanowski’s purchase plan is contingent upon the township’s approval of the rezone to a PUD.
“Without that approval, it just doesn’t make any sense to buy a problem,” Budreau said Monday.
A public hearing about the issue was held during the township board’s Sept. 13 meeting, with several residents speaking out against the development. Some said they consider the marina, as it is, a perk of living in the township. Others expressed concerns about space and density with respect to Romanowski’s plan, which proposes the development of six buildings on 1.6 acres — three to the north and three to the south of the marina.
Starport is currently out of compliance with township zoning regulations, as it operates commercially in a residential district and has expanded against the township’s requests, P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau previously told the Daily News. Bleau said Romanowski’s development would bring the property into compliance, but some residents argued otherwise.
Dan Hooper, a property owner on Lakeshore Drive, said township rules require that PUDs must be at least 3 acres. In response, Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange said there’s language in the township’s rules allowing the board to approve sites with less acreage.
If approved, the property would have its own specific section of the township’s zoning book, according to Bleau.
According to the notes for Thursday’s meeting, if the ordinance change is approved it could go into effect “seven days after its publication following adoption.” Budreau estimated on Monday that the board would likely not give a final approval until December or January.
The township asked Romanowski to provide the master deed, along with bylaws for a homeowners association he formed in anticipation of buying one of the units for himself, when it met in September.
Budreau said those documents have been provided, and will factor into Thursday’s reading.
“The meeting is on Thursday for them to do the first reading of the master deed (which) has the bylaws, the rules and regulations, and all the things that make up the association,” Budreau said. “They need to look at that and make sure that what they’re doing is the right thing. … Reading of the master deed is part of that process.”
The proposed ordinance amendment states that it would repeal “all ordinances or parts of ordinances” that conflict with it.
COMPENSATION
The board will consider adopting its compensation schedule for 2023, which has been passed onto the board from the personnel committee.
The wage schedule includes some bigger pay bumps than the expected 2.5% raises approved by the township last year. That’s due to inflation, Bleau stated in a memo to the board.
The salaries for Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and Township Treasurer Karie Bleau would both go up to $73,314, marking a 2.16% and 3.38% increase, respectively.
Jerry Bleau’s salary, also at $73,314, would be unchanged in 2023.
There would also be a 15.95% increase to the hourly rate for the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works, increasing to $27.25. The goal is to lessen the pay gap between superintendent and assistant superintendent positions to $10,000 annually, Bleau said.
ALSO ON THURSDAY
The board will consider updates to its cancellation policy for pavilion, hall, daily campsite and seasonal campsite rentals, which, if approved, would allow for some refunds.
Trustees will also consider increasing the pay rate for parks consultant Jim Bernier of JMB Associated from $55 per hour to $60 per hour.