Officials in Pere Marquette Township will revisit a series of recommendations for improving financial practices, mitigating risk and preventing fraud.
When the township board meets at 4 p.m., trustees will consider approving a list of policies and reforms suggested by the Maner Costerisan accounting firm in March. The board was initially slated to consider the firm’s recommendations during the March 28 meeting, but decided to hold off as Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody was not present, and several of the new policies involved her position and duties.
Maner Costerisan presented a lengthy risk assessment report to the board during that meeting, including recommended delegation of duties for financial issues, along with suggested policies for utility billing, cash handling, bank reconciliation and more.
The risk assessment report was sought by the township after a water and sewer billing error, which applied outdated rates to several commercial customers in 2022.
The loss in revenue was between $16,000 and $20,000, and the errors served as the basis for recall petitions filed by township resident Tim Iteen against Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was overseeing billing at the time, and her husband, Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Petitions for both the Bleaus were accepted by the Mason County Election Commission. Karie Bleau waived her right to appeal, while Jerry Bleau lost his appeal attempt last Thursday, when Judge Susan Sniegowski ruled that the election commission’s decision was sound.
Signatures are now being sought for the recalls.
FIREWORKS
The board will consider approving a request from the Mason County Fair Association to present a fireworks display at the Mason County Fairgrounds on Aug. 8, during the county fair.
The county has approved the display, but permission from the township board is required.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that he received a request for a letter of support for the fireworks from WMFA representative Marcia Hansen; he provided the letter in a memo to the board.
Tuesday’s packet also includes a memo from P.M. Fire Chief Larry Gaylord, who has no issue with the display moving forward.
NEW HIRES
Trustees will consider approving new hires to fill vacant administrative assistant positions — one with the supervisor’s office, and one in the Department of Public Works, Parks, Water and Sewer department.
If approved, the new hires would fill positions vacated by Ashley Hall and Lisa Nagel in March.
Kristin Lange, P.M.’s zoning administrator and personnel director, stated in a memo to the board that “some anonymity is required” during the approval process, as the candidates want to give notice to their current employers.
“Once the candidates are able to begin their employment with the township, the supervisor will report the two new staff to the board,” Lange wrote.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will discuss a proposal from TKS Security to install security alarms, a cloud-based access support system, locksmith services and other security at the DPW building, well house and water towner for a cost of $17,000.
The board will also consider abandoning an alley in the Linlook Park subdivision and the purchase of turnout gear for firefighters, along with a letter of resignation from Thomas Johnston, a firefighter with the township.