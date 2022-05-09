Pere Marquette Charter Township officials on Tuesday will revisit the issue of branching off from the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board and launching an authority of the township’s own.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for the township board’s meeting at 4 p.m., and a vote on the issue will follow, according to the meeting notes.
During its meeting on April 12, the township voted to declare its intent to form its own brownfield authority, joining two other local municipalities — Ludington and Scottville — which took similar action earlier that week. Both Ludington and Scottville have since approved resolutions to separate from the county authority, and if P.M. Township’s board votes to do the same, there would likely be collaboration between the three entities as a result.
If the resolution about forming the brownfield authority passes, the board will then consider whether it wants to partner with Scottville and Ludington, essentially creating three governing boards that would each contain the same members, including Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, and P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“If it passes we’ll decide if we want to do it with the two cities or do it on our own,” Bleau told the Daily News Monday.
The rationale behind the three boards containing the same members is that it circumvents potential issues that could arise with the state’s brownfield statute — namely that the three municipalities have to remain financially separate — but it allows for collaboration between the three entities, according to Susan Wenzlick of the brownfield consulting firm Fishbeck.
The township will consider approving a contract with Fishbeck as Ludington and Scottville did. The contract states that it will charge the three governments a lump sum of $7,500 for consulting services, and each municipality will be responsible for $2,500.
If the contract with Fishbeck is approved, it states that initial steps toward forming a brownfield authority will be taken “within one week.”
For each of the three municipalities, the idea to break off from the county brownfield authority arose from several local rules that are more strict than the state’s.
The restrictions in question have to do with which organizations are eligible, whether developers can be reimbursed for infrastructure costs on undeveloped land, guidelines about revolving loan capture and limits on cost contingencies. Some rules were amended by the Mason County Board of Commissioners, but only with respect to housing projects.
Bleau previously told the Daily News that he feels there are more possibilities for brownfield projects, above and beyond housing in brownfield projects, including commercial and industrial redevelopments.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider appointing Steve Winczewski to the township’s planning commission for a term ending in 2023. If approved, Winczewski would fill the vacancy recently left by Jeremy Piper.
The board will also consider:
• approving revisions to the township’s signage ordinance;
• a request from the Pere Marquette Fire Department to purchase new helmets and turnout gear; and
• striking uncollectible delinquent personal property taxes from 2016 and earlier from the tax rolls.