Water and sewer rates are going up in Pere Marquette Charter Township in order to keep pace with inflation and higher costs on the township’s end, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The township board on Tuesday approved resolutions proposing increases to quarterly sewer rates and readiness-to-serve and for water rates.
“We approved both resolutions,” Bleau said. “The sewer increases went from $5.11 to $5.25 (per quarter) for every 100 cubic feet, and our ready-to-serve charge went up as well.”
The readiness-to-serve fees increased for both residential and commercial customers, at amounts varying based on the diameter of the water lines being used. The rate increased from $12 to $14 for customers with 5/8-inch or 3/4-inch lines. At the other end of the spectrum, for 12-inch pipes, the increase is from $2,580 to $2,996.
Bleau added that the “flat fee” for single- and two-family households not connected to public water also increased from $89.95 to $112.55 per quarter. Those dollars go to the treatment services the township purchases from the city of Ludington.
“That affects about three customers and is exactly what the city (of Ludington) charges us,” Bleau said. “Prior to this, we were losing money.”
He said a rate comparison was used offset the lost funds while minimizing the impact for residents.
“We look at the rate that the (Ludington) is charging its customers,” Bleau said. “We try to come up with a rate that doesn’t penalize (residents) … and keeps it fair for everyone.”
He said rates have increased from the city to the township, and the cost of processing has gone up “significantly compared to years past.”
“Inflation has killed everything,” he said. “Everything costs more — energy, treatment, labor costs more. … We have to buy chlorine, energy to pump the water … that’s the basis (for the increase).”
The township’s water rates also increased from $3.62 to $3.75 per quarter per 100 cubic feet. The readiness-to-serve fee for water remained unchanged.
“It’s raised every year. All the increases are based on the Consumer Price Index (for) November to November,” Bleau said. “It makes it really tough when inflation grows the way it grows this past year. Everything’s up, and as a municipal service … we’re forced to keep up.”
Per the resolutions in the township board’s meeting packet, the increases will go into effect immediately, with the quarter that started Jan. 1.
Bleau stressed that the goal is to break even, not to pack township coffers.
“We are keeping up with costs the best we can,” Bleau said. “Our goal is to keep them as low as we can and not lose money. Our job is not to get rich off services we provide, it’s to provide the services. There’s not always an understanding of that.”
Bleau said about 75% of the township’s residents use the P.M. well system, while 25% use city water. The township’s water agreement with Ludington is set to continue for eight more years.
Zoning issue
The township board also came up with a solution for an issue that might become necessary if the township finalizes a deal to purchase the property behind Shop-N-Save to build a new road.
Bleau said that if the deal is finalized and the road is built, it would result in Maple Leaf Storage being out of compliance with the township’s zoning rules as the business, at 125 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., would have two front yards.
If that comes to pass, the township would support waiving the fee for a variance sought through the Zoning Board of Appeals.
“The township’s trying to be proactive,” Bleau said. “If, in fact, the road comes to fruition, we’re making sure we’re taking care of our businesses.”
Minutes
The board voted to continue publishing a synopsis of its meeting minutes in print newspapers.
An item was on the agenda posed the question of whether the board should continue running summaries of minutes at a cost of about $1,200 per year, or start only running a notice stating that the minutes were available on the township’s website, which would cost about $600 per year.
“The decision was to keep it the way it was and (not) change it,” Bleau said. “The reason for that is that not everybody has access to the internet, but they can go to the store and buy a newspaper.
“It’s not just for our residents, but for everyone in Mason County who wants to know what’s going on in the township.”
Also on Tuesday
The board approved a resolution to continue to collect property taxes from the Ludington Area School District during the summer.
LASD agrees to pay the township $4 per parcel “to be shared on a pro-rata basis with other taxing units,” according to the resolution.
Bleau also noted that the township’s meetings for the year will all take place at 6 p.m., except for the last meeting of the year, which will be held at 4 p.m.