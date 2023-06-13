PERE MARQUETE TWP. — A forensic audit of Pere Marquette Charter Township’s finances over the past few years revealed no signs of misconduct, according to auditors with Plante Moran.
The firm was hired by the township to investigate its financial records following the discovery of water and sewer billing errors which served as the foundation for current efforts to recall Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Treasurer Karie Bleau.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the P.M. Township Board, Michelle McHale and Kyle Sutton of Plante Moran gave a presentation on the findings of the audit, which examined transactions from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Though the final report from the audit is not yet complete, McHale stated that auditors “did not find evidence of fraud, waste or abuse.”
Plante Moran analyzed cash receipts and disbursements including payroll transactions. A more refined search was conducted for the period of January 2021 to December 2022 in an effort to determine “whether fraud has occurred or is occurring,” according to McHale.
Plante Moran also conducted research on 19 “key employees,” and compared canceled-check records from West Shore Bank to information obtained through the township’s BS&A accounting software system.
Sutton stressed that Plante Moran accessed BS&A independently, not through a township employee. Accessing the system directly minimized the risk of tampering, he said.
While some anomalies were detected, further investigation into those anomalies did not reveal any signs of malfeasance, the Plante Moran representatives stated.
For instance, the firm examined about $9.2 million in utility billing statements, and found that there was an additional $3,150 deposited. The variance was not significant enough to warrant concern, Sutton said.
McHale stated that the final report on the forensic audit report should be available by the end of the month. There were some recommendations for improvement, but some of them may have been addressed by recent changes to township policies and procedures, which McHale and Sutton had not been alerted to. They said they’d make a note of those changes prior to submitting the final report.
The forensic audit was ordered in response to requests from the public following the discovery of the billing errors, which under-charged commercial customers and cost the township thousands of dollars in revenue that it’s now seeking to recoup.
Jerry Bleau thanked McHale and Sutton for their work, and said he hopes the township residents “feel a little better” now that they know the findings.
The errors also contributed to the resignation of long-time auditor Doug Wohlberg, and were used as the basis for recall petitions against the Bleaus filed by township resident Tim Iteen.
Petitions for both Jerry Bleau and Karie Bleau received the requisite number of signatures to move forward. A recall election for Karie Bleau was called June 1 after she failed to successfully contest the validity of the signatures. Jerry Bleau has until Friday to contest the signatures collected for his recall.
Following the audit presentation, a statement from the Bleaus was read into the record addressing ongoing concerns and comments form the public that have dogged the married couple for much of the past year, particularly since the public became aware of the billing errors.
“Karie and I have engaged legal counsel to explore slander/defamation claims against several individuals who insist on spreading inaccurate, incomplete, or false information regarding our integrity, having nothing to do with the performance of the jobs we were elected to perform,” the statement read. “We believe, as public officials, we are accountable to the public. But in no way is our accountability a license to smear lies and falsehoods over social media and in other public forums.”
The Bleaus wrote that they “will no longer entertain” questions involving issues of their character, honesty or ability to serve.
“We will continue performing the jobs we were elected to perform. … This decision will not impact our continued engagement with the public and our ability to address issues that need our attention within the scope of each of our elected functions.”