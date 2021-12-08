Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township were excited and relieved Wednesday to see Pere Marquette Conservation Park on the list of Land and Water Conservation Fund grant recipients.
The township was awarded $500,000 for the park, an amount that consultants and officials had previously identified as “critical” to the development of a boat launch and river access site planned for last of five land parcels purchased by the township from Dow Chemical.
The award recipients were announced Wednesday morning in a press release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with $7.7 million in total going to projects across the state.
“We’re thrilled,” P.M. Parks Manager Kelly Smith told the Daily News.
“Exciting news,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau added.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is administered by the Michigan DNR, but it’s federally funded and the competition is steep. Grants are awarded to projects based on a point system, and after a preliminary score was issued in October, P.M.’s chances didn’t look good.
At the time, the township only had 235 out of a possible 400 points. Jim Bernier, a consultant on the conservation park project, said that was well shy of the amount needed to beat the competition. He told officials that additional work would be needed to capture extra points and secure the grant, and some last-minute adjustments were made to improve the chances.
“They give you a supplemental revision time to up your score,” Smith said. “Where we were sitting score-wise, we were a little nervous about whether we’d be chosen for funding.”
But the extra work — including providing additional detail on accessibility, identifying parking spaces and switching from men’s and women’s restrooms to family/unisex units — paid off. P.M. was able to bring its score up to 305, which was just enough to get it on the list.
The township actually exceeded its goal of 280 points, and it’s a good thing it did; the lowest scoring project on the list had 295 points.
“In terms of score we made it with just a little to spare,” Smith said.
With the grant, the township has now raised the lion’s share of the funding necessary for the boat launch.
Between the $150,000 DNR Waterways grant; pledges of $250,000 each from Metalworks and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation; and $250,000 from the township itself, more than $1 million has now been raised toward the expected $1.4 million total cost of the project.
The township is hoping to close the remaining gap with one more substantial grant, according to Smith.
“We’ve got one large grant we’re going after, and that’s the Great Lakes Fisheries Trust Fund grant for $300,000 that we’re going for in spring 2022,” he said.
But for now, officials are celebrating.
“We’re very happy. … This is our first big, real, major development phase that we’re planning for the conservation park itself, and it’s exciting to know there’s a good chance it’ll happen in the very near future, especially when we only (started to) acquire the property about a year ago,” Smith said. “We were all definitely anxiously waiting to know what the final decision was (on the $500,000), but it’s looking more and more like this is going to become a reality.”
The Pere Marquette Conservation Park has been in the works for years, and substantial gains have been made on the project in 2021. In September, P.M. closed on the parcel that will be the future home of the boat launch. The parcel is located north of the Pere Marquette River.