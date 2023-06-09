PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township’s Conservation Park River Access Project groundbreaking took place Friday afternoon.
The launch is being placed in the section of the conservation park located at 1107 South Pere Marquette Highway, across from Conrad Road and is part of the 254-acre property, acquired by the township through a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant and opened for use in 2020.
The new launch area will offer a boat launch, vehicle or truck and trailer parking, covered picnic pavilion, fish cleaning station, accessible fishing boardwalk and public restrooms.
“It’s been a pleasure to work on this project,” project manager and consultant Jim Bernier said. “It took quite a while, but this will be a tremendous improvement in terms of public safety and in terms of the access of the natural resources.”
Mason County is home to miles of the Pere Marquette River waterway, and Kim Karn, from the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, stated that she is very excited to be able to help with this new addition to the park. She noted it will offer an accessible spot for families to come and enjoy the outdoors along the river.
“I’m so excited to help press this property,” she said. “It will be great to be able to use it today and for future generations. It offers safe access to the fishing community and I’m so excited to be a part of that.”
Funding for this project was made possible by the Michigan Waterways Grant, Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, Thomas Paine Family — Metalworks Inc., John and Anita Wilson and Pennies from Heaven Foundation, Great Lakes Fish Trust Fund Grant, Pere Marquette Township 2023 Budgeted Capital and the Community Foundation — Mason County Grant.
“This is a wonderful piece of property,” Sen. Jon Bumstead said. “This has been very well done by everyone. This is a great program.”
102nd State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, stated that Mason County is on the map because of all of its natural beauty and he stated that he was thrilled to be able to help PM Township with this project along with other projects to come around Mason County.
“It’s a privilege to see what’s happening here on the PM River and in our entire county,” VanderWall said. “What this is going to do to our area for the future especially when it comes to recreation and the safety and the benefits we all will glean from that, it’s truly an honor to say I live in this great community. This is truly a gem.”
As the project gets underway, PM Township Parks and Recreation Supervisor Russell Fulker stated that they hope the project will be completed by winter and he personally is very excited about the accessibility of the boardwalk.
“The boardwalk will span the majority of the river front in the park,” he said. “It invites so many more people down to fish. If you don’t have a boat, you can still park and a pull out a fishing pole and walk up and fish. We already have a boardwalk over at Sutton’s Landing that people use, so this will be a great addition for everyone. That’s my favorite part about this entire project.”