PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A purchase agreement to buy up blighted properties on South Pere Marquette Highway was approved during a special meeting of the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Monday.
The board signed off on a resolution to buy up 896, 866, 932 and 946 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. for a combined total of $271,600.
The resolution passed in a 5-2 vote, with Township Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody opposing it.
Kmetz opposed the purchase because the price seemed high considering the condition of the properties, one of which contains a pile of about 20,000 tires, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“I just think, with what’s been done to the property, paying them $271,000 of the taxpayers’ money is kind of a slap in the face,” Kmetz said. “We’re rewarding them.”
Enbody did not offer a reason for her vote.
Trustee Ron Soberalski said he agreed with Kmetz that the cost was high, but he stressed that the blight issue has been ongoing “for as many years as I’ve been involved with the township.”
“That’s a lot of money but … it’s an issue that needs to be resolved,” Soberalski said, adding, “Once we clean it up, whatever it costs us, we can turn around, put it back on the market and sell it.”
The township’s goal with the purchase agreement is to clean up the blight and get the properties ready for sale or redevelopment, according to Bleau.
Bleau said the properties are eligible for brownfield sites, or they could be sold to a state landbank.
He said he plans to apply for a scrap-tire grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which is now accepting submissions.
In addition to the thousands of tires, Bleau said there’s “a mountain” of other garbage and debris on the properties.
“It’s going to take months to clean it up,” he said.
Bleau plans to have Susan Wenzlick of the township’s brownfield consulting firm, Fishbeck, take a look at the sites to help determine other next steps for cleanup and development.
Bleau also said there could be funds available from other state and federal programs to help with the redevelopment of government-owned blighted properties, and he hopes the township can make use of those.
Following Monday’s decision, the township plans to close on two of the parcels within 30 days. The sale of the 946 and 932 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. properties will take about six months to finalize, as a condition of the agreement.