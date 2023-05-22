A partnership with a nonprofit bicycling club will be considered by Pere Marquette Charter Township Board members when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall.
Before trustees is a request from David Maclean of the Shoreline Cycling Club, seeking to partner with the township for the “design and construction of natural-surface trails” at Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
The request comes from Maclean on behalf of the club.
“The trails would be designed and built by professional trail builders, primarily for mountain biking,” Maclean wrote in a memo to the board.
He added that the trails could also be used for walking and running.
Maclean stated that the cycling club “has constructed and maintains more than 10 miles of trails in Ludington, but our area lacks professionally designed and built trails.”
Maclean said the proposed trails — like other shared-use trails in the area, including “most of the North Country Trail, the newly constructed 40-plus-mile Dragon Trail at Hardy Pond near Newaygo, and the Big M trails in Manistee County” — are sustainable, popular and have proven to have a “large economic impact” on their respective areas.
He said the proposed design is for $8,000, and would be completed in fall of this year or winter 2024.
“The bike club is willing to share in the cost of the design, and is looking forward to working with the township on adding recreational amenities to the Conservation Park,” Maclean wrote.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider quotes for a trailer to be used at township parks and properties throughout the year. Parks Manager Russel Fulker is presenting the board with a quote for $10,545 from Grandville Trailer; one for $10,260 from Holland Trailer; and one for $15,277 from Smith Equipment Rental.
“I would like to go with Grandville Trailer,” Fulker stated. “They were quick with the quote and they have the trailer available.”
The board is also expected to approve a resignation from Monica Schuyler from the Board of Review. Schuyler is resigning because she is moving outside of the township.
The board will discuss hiring a temporary assistant to work in the treasurer’s office, as the deputy treasurer will be on maternity leave during the summer.
Treasurer Karie Bleau is asking the board to approve the hiring of an assistant for two days a week, or up to 20 hours a week, from June 5 to Aug. 18, and for that individual to serve in temporary full-time status as Interim Deputy Treasurer from Aug. 21 to Nov. 13.
Bleau stated in a memo to the board that she has a candidate selected who is willing to work at that schedule for $22.03 per hour.