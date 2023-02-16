PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A deer cull in Pere Marquette Township’s parks has been called off after the township was alerted to the fact that the cull was out of compliance with its parks ordinance.
Officials were notified — via a letter from Ludington resident Tom Rotta — of phrasing in the plan that contradicted the township’s code, which allows for hunting, and in some cases the use of firearms, but not for the purpose of a cull.
“Mr. Rotta … pointed out that deer culls are not hunting, which is absolutely right,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said during Tuesday’s meeting of the township board.
The township’s parks ordinance permits the board to approve hunting in the parks, but it forbids “shooting of a gun, discharging a weapon” for purposes other than hunting. And, since a deer cull is categorically different from a hunt, Bleau said the township was “not following (its) own rules.”
Because the plan explicitly refers to a cull, it had to be scrapped or the ordinance would have to be revised.
Bleau said he and the parks department “take full responsibility for the error,” and that the cull was “immediately suspended” once he became aware of the issue.
The plan was adopted in October in response to a petition from Buttersville Peninsula residents seeking the township’s help in addressing an overpopulation of malnourished deer in their neighborhood. In December, the township obtained a special-harvest permit from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to conduct a cull.
The plan initially allowed for hunting at Buttersville Peninsula, P.M. Conservation Park and Memorial Tree Park. In January, the township struck Memorial Tree Park from the plan following complaints from residents about safety, and questions about the necessity of allowing rifle use in the park when the plan was initially developed specifically for Buttersville Peninsula.
Bleau pointed out that the plan had other aims aside from killing deer, including reducing the number of car-deer crashes, preventing property damage and protecting natural ecosystems.
He said the cull portion of the plan was “over,” and asked the trustees if they wanted to move forward with an adjusted plan.
“I guess at this point I’m wondering why we’re even getting involved in this,” Trustee Andy Kmetz said. “Why don’t we just back out of it and let the DNR handle it?”
Kmetz motioned to rescind the 2022-23 deer management plan. The motion passed unanimously.
Deer cull efforts were taking place on Thursdays when the parks were empty. As of Tuesday, there were two days left during the winter season, which would have ended Feb. 28. Both days were canceled.
The other elements of the plan, along with any future deer or wildlife management plans sanctioned by the township, will be on hold until parks officials come back to the board with a detailed outline on how to approach the matter, according to Bleau.
Bleau said there were 16 deer killed since the start of the cull on Jan. 1, most of which were shot at Buttersville Peninsula.
He remarked that the issue of reducing the deer population is a touchy one, with an equal number of township residents supporting and opposing it.
Jim Coleman, a Buttersville Peninsula resident, spoke up during Tuesday’s public comment period and asked that the township not abandon the matter.
He passed around a video of his property, taken with his phone, and asked trustees to count how many deer they saw. Kmetz and Trustee Jim Nordlund said it was tough to estimate, but they said there were at least 20.
Coleman said he circulated the original petition that led to the creation of the deer management plan. The petition garnered more than 100 signatures.
Coleman told the board to “please reconsider” the issue.
“I’m not asking you to do a deer cull, but some kind of management plan,” he said. “It’s like having 12 dogs next door, who come into your yard all the time. … The deer are not afraid of me, they’re not afraid of nothing, they are a problem.”
He said the DNR agreed when the township initially sought its input ahead of the implementation of the plan.
Bleau told Coleman the township would continue to explore its options, and that other plans would be considered in the future.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township approved making a $996 contribution to the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s Household Hazardous Waste collection day, which takes place in August.
Trustees also approved contributing $15,000 to support the Chamber Alliance of Mason County’s contract with The Right Place to help fund economic development efforts in the area
The Chamber submitted a request for a three-year commitment from the township, seeking $15,000 annually in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Bleau said, since the board might not consist of the same people come 2024, that he was “not too keen on committing another board to a debt.”
Kmetz motioned to make it one year only, with a possibility to extend the contribution if the board sees enough benefit to continue the arrangement.
The board also approved an agreement with the Ludington Area School District to collect summer property taxes.