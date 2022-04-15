The Pere Marquette Charter Township on Tuesday became the third municipality in a week to consider establishing its own brownfield board, separate from Mason County’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
The township board adopted a resolution declaring its intent to establish its own brownfield board following a period of extensive discussion and debate about the county’s restrictions on eligibility for brownfield projects.
On Monday, both the Scottville City Commission and the Ludington City Council approved similar resolutions.
P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau stressed that the approval of the resolution doesn’t necessarily mean the township will form a brownfield board, adding that “there’s a lot we need to understand.” A public hearing on the matter will be held after the regular township board meeting on Tuesday, May 10.
Bleau told the Daily News that P.M. “followed the lead” of Ludington and Scottville, and that the township shares the cities’ thoughts about the need for five eligibility requirements to be lifted for projects in the area.
“I think we all agreed that the five rules are basically handcuffing the developers and putting unnecessary restrictions on development,” Bleau said. “(Ludington City Manager) Mitch Foster led the way in trying to convince the county to abolish the rules that were above and beyond the statute and let us look at projects based on what’s allowed by statute and law.”
The restrictions in question have to do which organizations are eligible, whether developers can be reimbursed for infrastructure costs on undeveloped land, guidelines about revolving loan capture and limits on cost contingencies.
Some of the rules were amended by the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, but only with respect to housing projects.
“For me, it’s not necessarily about housing, it’s all development,” Bleau said. “There’s a value in brownfield that goes to commercial, industrial, housing, everything.
“Really everybody in the county could benefit from lifting these rules and we really don’t get (the need for additional county restrictions). We believe there might have been a need for these rules in the past … but it’s a new time, things are changing, things are constantly moving.”
That’s just his take on the matter, he said, and he looks forward to hearing from residents.
“I respect everyone’s opinion, and some people just don’t like the idea of using taxes to help develop sites,” he said. “They feel it’s taking away from current processes and services — though from that perspective, there aren’t a lot of services being provided.”
Bleau said the state has made changes to brownfield eligibility to “be more creative” and allow for more developments, “and the county hasn’t embraced that as they could.”
“People want to see good, healthy, productive site and development, and it’s a win-win for everybody,” Bleau said.
Bleau said he’s had conversations with Foster and Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk about potentially forming a joint authority if Tuesday’s resolution results in the formation of a proper brownfield board. He said legally, a cooperative board doesn’t seem to be in the cards, but it is possible for the three communities to share resources and work together.
The township has no active brownfield projects, but Bleau said there are several areas that could potentially qualify for development in the future.
SMITH RESIGNS
During the previous township board meeting on March 8, former Parks Manager Kelly Smith turned in his resignation to the township after a motion to increase his salary was struck down in a 3-2 vote.
Trustees Ron Soberalski and Henry Rasmussen were in favor of the raise, but Bleau, Treasurer Karie Bleau and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody voted against it. Trustees Andrew Kmetz and Jim Nordlund were absent.
Smith informed the board that he had other job opportunities, and said he would stay with the township if his salary was bumped up to $55,000 per year. Bleau stated that the township’s personnel committee reviewed and rejected the request, and added that Smith’s pay as parks manager and zoning administrator was “above the midpoint range amounts” for said positions, due to mid-year pay bumps in 2021, according to the minutes from the March 8 meeting.
Bleau said Smith gave two weeks’ notice and spent his final days with the township helping get employees up to speed on how to make sure essential tasks weren’t interrupted.
He added that, though “the township and (Smith) couldn’t come to terms,” the parting was amicable.
“(Smith) did a very good job for the township with the tools he was given, and nobody has any ill feelings on any part,” Bleau said. “We wish him the best.”
Bleau said there are no current plans to replace Smith outright, but the township is making some additional hires and shuffling some positions around to make the transition as seamless as possible.
“Between the treasurer’s office and my office, we’re going to keep going with the parks services as a whole,” he said.
Bleau said the township approved some restructuring among the DPW and water and sewer departments, as well as new seasonal parks maintenance, DPW and administrative assistant positions to fill the gap for now.
“It’s gonna be a little bit different,” Bleau said. “We’ll try this out for six months, get us through the camping season then reevaluate.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The township approved a bid from MCSA Group for engineering services at Pere Marquette Conservation Park’s river access site.
At $156,805, the MCSA bid was the lowest of three proposals. The township also received bids from Abonmarche for $384,500 and from Fleis & Vanderbrink’s for $178,700.
The board also approved a resolution to eliminate first-come, first-served sites at Buttersville Campground, making all sites reservable. Trustees also opted to remove the three-day minimum and the 14-day maximum for campground stays, and approved eliminating shower fees at the campground. Showers will now be covered by the rental fee.
Also on Tuesday, the township accepted the resignation of Jeremy Piper from the planning commission. Bleau said a resident has expressed interest in the position, and he believes the vacancy will be filled by the next township board meeting.