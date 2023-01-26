PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A plan to harvest timber in Pere Marquette Township’s Memorial Tree Park for a future sale was halted Tuesday by the township board.
A preliminary portion of the plan was first approved in October 2022, when the board authorized parks consultant Jim Bernier of JMB Associates to mark and tally scotch pine, aspen, beech and birch trees at the park, with the hope of removing them to thin overgrowth and reduce tree density in areas where there might be future development.
The goal was to sell the timber to Packaging Corporation of America, but the plan was cut short before any trees were removed.
JMB Associates and PCA both asked the township to postpone the removal of trees until next winter due to a lack of frost and snow. In a memo to the board, both entities stated they feared tree removal would do more harm than good.
Some township residents seemed to feel the same way. Jim and Jennifer Strahan both argued against a timber sale in general, regardless of weather conditions, and asked that the board consult more with residents prior to undertaking such an operation.
“Slow down on board actions,” Jennifer Strahan said. “Save the trees or pretty soon all Memorial Tree park will be is a memorial.”
The board unanimously voted to rescind authorization for the sale following a motion from Trustee Ron Soberalski.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau stated that the township never formally approved a plan to sell the timber; rather, it approved a plan to “cruise the trees” and evaluate which ones might be harvested.
“I will clarify, the board, when we voted to allow Jim Bernier to go ahead, we required a plan to go back before the board before there were any trees cut in the park,” Bleau said.
But after hearing concerns from the Strahans and other residents, and in light of the request from JMB and PCA, Bleau entertained a motion to scrap the plan entirely, at least for now.
“At this point there is no plan for timber in the park, and the issue’s dead in my mind,” Bleau said. “I think the people have spoken — they don’t want trees cut.”
Bleau said the township’s parks committee should reevaluate whether trees need to be removed at all.
“I would recommend that the parks committee reach out to the passionate residents to enlist their volunteerism,” he said. “Let’s get the citizens involved with the park committee … and bring a reasonable plan back to the board at a later date to promote forest management.”
Memorial Tree Park was also brought up in relation to the township’s deer management plan.
Bleau said the park was removed as a hunting site for efforts to reduce deer overpopulation in the township. The decision followed complaints from the Strahans and other residents about the safety and necessity of allowing shooters to hunt in the park.
“We decided that wasn’t the best place for this to happen,” Bleau said. “We weren’t getting enough people volunteering to take care of that anyway, and the majority of the (deer overpopulation) issue was on Buttersville Peninsula.”
Bleau noted that 14 deer have been taken since efforts to thin the herd got underway, all of which were on the peninsula.
He said the township’s deer management efforts are part of a “working, breathing plan” that’s subject to change and “not set in stone.”
WATER, SEWER RATES
The township approved water- and sewer-rate increases for the year.
The sewer rate was upped to $5.48 from $5.25 per 100 cubic feet of water utilized in a calendar quarter.
Readiness-to-serve fees were increased based on the diameter of customers’ lines. Rates for 5/8- and 3/4-inch lines — which includes most residential customers — rose from $14 to $15.68.
The flat-rate charge for single- and two-family residences not connected to public water will increase from $112.55 to $122.01.
The rate for water utilized was bumped up from $3.75 to $3.93 per 100 cubic feet of water used, and quarterly readiness-to-serve fees were increased from $13.50 to $14 for customers with 5/8- and 3/4-inch lines.
Bleau said price hikes imposed on the township by the City of Ludington are the main reason for the increases.
“The rates are not going up as much as the city rates increased for us,” Trustee Jim Nordlund said. “We have a fairly efficient system, they have an older system but they’re charging us more. … We wanted to keep it more reasonable.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved purchasing a new garage door for the township’s fire department from Cadillac Garage Door Inc. The total cost, including seals for the door, is about $16,000.
Trustees also approved two bids from Skoog Heating & Cooling to make repairs to the heating system at township hall, including $4,326 for a hydronic unit heater and $2,000 to rewire the snowmelt system on the sidewalks.
Also on Tuesday, Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody announced that her former deputy clerk, Caleb Wagner, had tendered his resignation, citing a “toxic” workplace environment at township hall.
Enbody said she was sorry to lose Wagner as a deputy, but she noted that he would continue to help with elections in the future.