PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Tempers ran hot at Township Hall Tuesday while the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board considered a pay raise to compensate Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange for additional duties she’s taking on as the deputy supervisor and personnel director.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau recommended that Lange be compensated an additional $4 per hour for the added services, which she will take on in addition to her zoning administrator duties, with additional wages totaling $8,320 per year in addition to Lange’s base pay of about $28 per hour.
Bleau stated that the aim of promoting Bleau to personnel director is to address some concerns township employees have repeatedly expressed at recent meetings about a “toxic work environment,” but at least one trustee, Ron Soberalski, and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody, didn’t think appointing Lange as a liaison between township leadership and employees was the right move.
Lange’s additional pay was accepted, with Soberalski and Enbody voting against it, but Soberalski spoke up to express some of his concerns, one of which was overloading Lange with new duties.
“I think it goes without saying that Kristin is probably the most overworked person in this office,” Soberalski said. “Who is going to help her along in this position?”
Bleau stated that Lange will work with the township’s two administrative assistants to delegate duties moving forward.
Soberalski countered that some of the responsibility going to Lange should fall under Bleau’s purview.
“Are you going to take a wage cut for what you’re not doing now because Kristin’s stepping up to do this?” Soberalksi asked Bleau, who stated that no changes to his wages were up for discussion.
Soberalski also argued that appointing Lange as personnel director — a role in which she’d act as direct supervisor to the township’s administrative staff — wouldn’t address the concerns of employees, some of whom have said communication has been poor between leadership and staff, and that a fear of retaliation for speaking out is also a concern.
“This is to address the problem we have with our personnel issue, but this isn’t addressing the problem. The problem’s sitting right there,” Ron Soberalski said, pointing to Bleau. “Until we step up and realize that we’ve got a problem and we’ve got to address it, this isn’t going to go away. This is wrong.”
Bleau asked Soberalski what he would do instead. Soberalski said he’d consider hiring a third-party firm to come in and evaluate the situation to help determine why several employees have vacated their posts in the last year, and why those who remain are upset about their working conditions.
“We’re hoping this gets resolved,” Trustee Andy Kmetz said. “Everybody wants this to come to an end. … I think it’s an immediate relief (of the employees), it addresses some of the issues about their fear of retaliation because they’ll be going through Kristin now.”
“I don’t believe that, and I don’t think the employees do either,” Soberalski said. “By delegating things to Kristin, it’s not going to fix it.”
Bleau then accused Soberalski of meeting with employees outside of township meetings, and Soberalski asked what was wrong with that.
Trustee Jim Nordlund said it gives the impression that Soberalski is “undercutting the supervisor.”
Soberalski said Nordlund was “out of line.”
Bleau said, with respect to pay, that he believes he earns his $73,314 salary by doing “two full-time jobs,” referring to his duties as the supervisor and the building administrator.
“I believe I earn every bit of my wage every single day,” Bleau said.
The motion to grant Lange the additional wages was approved and will only be in effect for as long as she serves as both zoning administrator and personnel director. Lange stated that if the arrangement does not work out to the benefit of the township, she’ll return to her base duties and pay.
During public comment, Jennifer Richert asked that the township’s “elected officials model healthy leadership behavior during this time,” to prime Lange for success in addressing the various workplace issues.
Resident Tim Iteen advocated for taking Lange’s additional pay from Jerry Bleau’s salary.
“If you’re pushing your responsibility onto other people … we’ll take $8,000 from the leader,” he said, and asked the board to consider hiring a third party instead.
Iteen recently filed two recall petitions each against Jerry Bleau and his wife, Treasurer Karie Bleau. Three of the four petitions were dismissed, but one seeking Karie Bleau’s recall was accepted.
“If you’ve got an issue, do a recall. It’s super easy,” Iteen told residents.
He also addressed comments Jerry and Karie Bleau made to the Daily News about his lack of a voting record, stating that Iteen should have used his vote to express his concerns rather than calling for a recall.
“Yeah, I’ve never voted: too much corruption. But there’s a major issue that needs to be taken out, and we need to do this together,” Iteen said.
The one accepted recall petition against Karie Bleau cited a roughly $20,000 loss in tax payments due to water and sewer billing errors, which were also a topic of discussion on Tuesday.
Karie Bleau sought direction on how to move forward with the affected accounts, most of which are commercial businesses. She said the township’s ordinance offers no clear instruction on how to address incorrectly calculated water and sewer bills.
The board opted to let Karie Bleau determine the exact amount that each business was undertaxed, then re-examine the matter at the board’s next meeting to determine how to fairly recoup those funds without causing a hardship for the affected customers.
The idea was floated for letters to be sent to the affected customers stating that the township would seek to rebill the accounts.
Several residents asked the township to conduct a forensic audit to help restore residents’ faith in the process and make sure things were working as they should.
Susan Deering recommended a forensic audit “so that us residents can feel like you’re actually doing something. Like you’re taking a look at what the problem really is. It would put a lot of this to rest.”
Jerry Bleau said he’d support that, but no motion was made to call for an audit during Tuesday’s meeting.
