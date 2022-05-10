PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday approved branching off from Mason County’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, making it the third local municipality to do so in the past month.
The board held a brief public hearing about a resolution to form a township-run brownfield authority and, after a lengthy discussion, put the issue to a vote. The resolution passed in a 6-1 vote, with only Township Clerk Rachelle Embody opposing it.
The reason P.M. Township — along with the cities of Ludington and Scottville, both of which took similar action in late April — is making the move is because the county’s restrictions on brownfield projects are more limiting than state law allows, specifically with respect to who can qualify as a developer, caps on tax capture for brownfield communities and a focus on housing and contaminated projects.
Ludington has led the effort to change the county’s mind and strike not only three restrictions but all five that were instituted for the county-wide brownfield authority. The county eliminated the three restrictions it was asked to remove, but did so for only housing developments — not all developments.
Enbody was of the opinion that additional education was needed for township officials, and she encouraged the board to wait and make full use of the 60 days allotted after the public hearing before action on the issue would be required.
“I think it would be a good idea to have an education session with the board before adopting the resolution,” she said. “And also be able to work with the county a little bit and see if we can come to some kind of agreement with respect to those rules and what they’re looking at.
“I think it’s advantageous to be part of this as a county.”
Lew Squires, the township’s representative on the Mason County Board of Commissioners, also favored this approach, and asked the board to hold off on making a decision.
“I’m in favor of (the township) delaying; if you do the educational standpoint, I’d ask that you have the county board there, too,” Squires said, adding that some county commissioners “might not understand” the complexities of the brownfield process.
The board also approved working with Susan Wenzlick of Fishbeck — a brownfield consulting agency also contracting with Ludington and Scottville — to help with next steps, and Enbody encouraged the township to make education one of those steps.
Wenzleck said a collaborative educational component could certainly be part of the start-up process, and she also stated that, if the county Brownfield Redevelopment Authority changed its mind about the rules in question, P.M. Township could always rescind its resolution and rejoin the county entity.
“If the heavens open up and the sun shines on the county and they change their mind and become more brownfield-friendly, you could always … return to the county’s (authority),” Wenzlick said.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, however, said he doesn’t think that’s likely to happen — at least not soon.
“From the aspect of working with the county, myself and (Ludington City Manager) Mitch (Foster) and several other prominent community members have been … trying to get these rules eliminated now for months. This didn’t just happen yesterday,” Bleau said.
Embody countered, “Respectfully, we haven’t been part of those conversations,” to which Bleau responded that he, the township’s representative on the county authority, had.
“If you want to take the lead feel free,” Bleau said, “but I think relationships have been damaged, and I don’t think they’ll mend overnight. I think there’s potential for them to mend over time, but I really do not see (it happening soon) unless the county board changes its structure in terms of these rules.”
Squires had stated during the public comment period that he’d approached James Gallie, president of the county authority, about reconsidering loosening its rules to “clean up this whole mess.”
“Bottom line is, he kind of rejected that thought process,” Squires said.
Bleau noted that under the county’s current structure, the shut down Harsco Rail would not qualify as a potential brownfield site.
Wenzlick said the county authority is not likely to approve sites that aren’t contaminated in some way, which might be in line with federal recommendation, but the state statute does not require that brownfield sites be contaminated. Rather, it allows for blighted, functionally obsolete or landbank-owned developments as well.
“From my perspective there’s really nothing to lose by entering into this and to continue negotiating with the county,” Bleau said.
He re-stressed that he feels strongly that the township is right in moving forward and collaborating with Ludington and Scottville.
“I’m pro-growth,” he said. “That’s how I function. A zoning ordinance is a working document, and I don’t believe there should be any restrictions on this type of thing.
“We’re cleaning up whatever the situation might be, we’re capturing taxes that aren’t going to eliminate any services and will make the future brighter. … It’ll open up so many doors that just haven’t been there.
“I see it as a positive. I’m not saying we stop working with the county; we keep working with Lew and his mission to (change the county’s mind). … But why lose out on the development?”
Under the proposals for each of the entities, the township will join with Ludington and Scottville to cooperatively form three separate brownfield authority boards, one for each municipality, with all three boards containing the same members but with each being financially separate.
P.M. Township, Ludington and Scottville have discussed having the same township officials on each authority, along with the same three members from taxing jurisdictions in the area, such as school boards, the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority and the West Shore Educational Service District.
But those details will be fleshed out in the coming weeks, as the three communities get together and iron things out with Wenzlick.
Each of the three municipalities is paying $2,500 to Fishbeck, each contributing 1/3 of a $7,500 lump-sum total for initial services. Wenzlick said she would be available for additional consultation on an hourly basis after the three authorities are formed.