PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Three projects on Pere Marquette Charter Township’s roadwork schedule for the year came in over budget due to the increased costs of fuel and asphalt, but officials approved pressing forward with the work when the township board met Tuesday.
The projects in question include hot-mix asphalt wedging and overlay on Speer Road south of Patterson Road, and asphalt overlay work on Shoreview Court and Riverview Drive.
The projects each came in with a total cost that exceeded estimates by more than 15%, which triggered a call from the Mason County Road Commission.
“That 15% equals $4,658.69 over on the budget,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said. “(The road commission) is obligated to notify us on those estimates if they’re over 15%.”
The projects each came in between $4,000 and $6,500 over initial estimates, surpassing initial contract prices by a total of $12,832.
The costs also surpassed the township’s 2022 roadwork budget of $275,000.
Bleau said the road commission’s numbers “tend to run a bit high,” and said there could be some over-estimating at play, but he believes the costs will ultimately be “within our range.”
“I’d like to get this approved so we don’t have any slow-downs once they start actually putting black stuff on the road,” he said.
The board unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the roadwork projects.
DTE EASEMENT
The township approved a DTE Gas Company distribution easement on South Elk Trail Road.
“The folks on Elk Trail would like to have a gas line brought down to serve those … residents,” Bleau said. “We’re the first piece of the puzzle because we own Lot 1 on Elk Trail.”
Bleau said he’d been “playing yo-yo” on the request, trying to track down answers about exactly where the gas line will go and how much DTE might offer the township to approve the easement.
A revised version of the request outlines that the pipeline will be parallel with the west line of South Elk Trail.
The 10-foot-wide easement will be centered on the pipeline 5 feet from the edge of the private road’s right-of-way.
As for compensation, Bleau said they “don’t pay for easements.”
Still, the township approved the request.
Each property in the path of the planned pipeline will need to approve an easement in order for the line to be installed. Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody said without P.M.’s approval, the pipeline wouldn’t be able to move forward.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township approved hiring seven part-time, seasonal Buttersville Park employees for the summer camping season.
P.M. had initially targeted three employees for the positions following the departure of Kelly Smith, former parks manager, who resigned in March, but Bleau said there was more interest than anticipated in the positions.
The original motion had to be amended because it specified three employees. It was changed to reflect that the township would hire as many as needed.
Bleau said “a bunch more” seasonal workers for the township’s other park properties will be considered during the board’s next meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved plans for wood and ice sales at Buttersville Park Campground. For firewood sales, the township approved allowing a firewood provider to put up a wood stand, with payments made on the honor system to a locked collection box.
For ice sales, the board selected a plan that would require campground attendants to collect the $2.50 per bag from each camper who wants to make a purchase.
The township board approved recognizing the week of May 1-7 as Municipal Clerks Week and signed off on an updated list of rules, regulations and ordinances at Buttersville Park.