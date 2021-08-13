PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Looking down a wooded dirt bluff onto the south shore of Pere Marquette Lake, Sheryl Parker could imagine herself and her father at the water below, fishing as they did when she was young.
Parker’s father would pack the family’s Ford Model A with bait buckets and bamboo poles and drive it through an undeveloped patch of fruit trees until he reached the lake, she said.
The land — formerly the Dow Activities Club Park — was recently sold to become Pere Marquette Conservation Park. It was opened to the public on Friday for an official dedication.
Back at her childhood home after 42 years away, Parker broke with the ribbon-cutting crowd to replay fond memories that happened so many years ago.
“I just love it,” Parker said. “I missed it so much.”
After about a decade of planning, negotiating and fundraising, officials cut a big, red ribbon Friday afternoon opening 254 acres to the public.
“This park is yours,” said P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
After thanking Dow for parting with the “majestic piece of land,” Bleau said the park “will give the citizens and visitors of P.M. Township the gift of nature and recreation for a lifetime and beyond.”
The conservation park reaches from Buttersville Park and Campground to Sutton’s Landing, and consists of much of the area south of the Pere Marquette Lake wetlands and north of Iris Road.
While much of the area remains raw, there are grand plans to be implemented in the coming years.
The park’s $12 million master plan involves a winter sports activity area, softball field, kayak launch, sledding hill, boardwalks on Pere Marquette Lake, new trails and numerous other improvements large and small.
The plan calls for nearly $2.5 million for the beach area, nearly $2 million for the cabin area, more than $3.5 million for the day-use area and a new park entrance, nearly $1.5 million for the winter sports area and nearly $3 million to improve the trail system and overall site.
Robert Dornbos said he’s excited about kayaking opportunities, as he often paddles from his home on Loomis Street, where he can see the park across the lake.
Like Parker, being back in the area Friday brought up cherished memories for Dornbos — just of a different kind.
“As a kid, when we got our drivers license, we were illegally driving around in here,” Dornbos said. “So it’s nice to be legally invited to come and view this.”
A field along Iris Road is identified as a possible disc golf area in the master plan.
A patch of hardwood trees is proposed to be preserved west of the wetlands along the south side of Pere Marquette Lake.
A natural resource management plan to protect the area’s ecology and thwart invasive species was created by members of the Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
“I can’t wait to see people fishing and hiking and exploring this 300-acre jewel,” said Heather Gallegos, community relations associate director for Dow, in a speech.
Dow retained the park property after selling its Ludington operations in 2009 to Oxy Chem, said Steve Lucas, who worked as Dow’s remediation strategy leader for much of the project.
Paul Keson, former township supervisor, petitioned Dow to sell a portion of the property along Pere Marquette Highway to use as a boat launch, Lucas said.
Dow instead offered to sell the entire property.
In 2017, the township was awarded $839,400 by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to buy the property. Dow matched the DNR grant, covering the rest of the cost.
In their speeches, officials spoke of meeting after meeting during the ensuing decade as they worked to overcome unexpected obstacles and navigate the challenges the deal threw their way.
It isn’t quite over yet, either. The township still has yet to close on a 36-acre parcel on the north branch of the Pere Marquette River along Pere Marquette Highway. That should happen by the end of September, said Parks Manager Kelly Smith.
The parcel, known as the community access site, will include a boat launch, fishing boardwalk, restrooms and a fish cleaning station, Smith said.
The DNR in June awarded the township $183,000 for the boat launch, and the township is applying for two other grants to help with the rest, Smith said.
Booths outside the ceremony’s pavilion invited attendees to join a planned Friends of Pere Marquette Conservation Park group and contribute to an endowment fund coordinated with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.
“Please help us support this park,” Bleau said. “Give us some money and we’ll keep building it.”