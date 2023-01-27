As many as 56 Pere Marquette Township water and sewer customers were undercharged during the first three quarters of 2021, and a plan is forming to correct the error and recoup funds without causing too great a financial hardship for the customers.
The township board has instructed Treasurer Karie Bleau to identify the specific amounts each customer owes and to bring those amounts to the board in February so a billing plan can get underway.
Bleau, who was overseeing water and sewer billing at the time, circulated a list of the affected accounts to township board trustees on Jan. 24, asking for help in determining whether the accounts should be rebilled.
The errors cost the township approximately $20,000, and were the basis for a recall petition filed by P.M. resident Tim Iteen, which Bleau plans to appeal.
Bleau stated that the affected water and sewer accounts are all commercial, including meter sizes of 1.5 inches for sewer; 2, 3 and 6 inches for water and sewer; and 4 inches for water.
The affected accounts include McDonald’s, the Mason County Airport, Epworth Assembly, Ludington Mass Transit Authority, Ludington Area Schools, Whitehall Industries and the Western Michigan Fair Association, among others.
Some of the accounts might be struck from the list, as the list only includes customers with the affected meters. If there was no use on the meter during the period, the account will be struck from the list, Bleau said.
Bleau previously stated that she did not immediately rebill the accounts upon discovery of the errors because she wasn’t sure she could, or how it would work, hence the request for direction from the township board.
“My concern is, do we penalize … commercial customers for an error?” Bleau said, adding later that “on the sewer side they were billed 30 cents less per 100 cubic feet than they should have been. … It’s 18 cents on water.”
Those amounts added up, though.
Bleau previously told the board the error was caused by 2020 rates being applied to 2021 bills. She took responsibility for the mistake when it was addressed in a Dec. 13, 2022, board meeting by former auditor Doug Wohlberg. Wohlberg cited the handling of the errors and subsequent email correspondences with Bleau as a reason for his resignation.
Bleau said she believes the errors resulted from a glitch with the BS&A billing software used by the township.
Board members asked if Bleau had contacted BS&A. She said she had, and that she was told the company is not culpable for a glitch.
Based on the accounts she’s gone through so far, the underbilled amounts range from about 78 cents to more than $1,400.
Trustee Andy Kmetz suggested sending a letter to the affected account holders, explaining the situation and providing payment plan options so “they don’t take the hit all at once.”
“That way, we get the money we should have got in the first place, and they don’t end up with a hardship in the middle of winter when business is down,” Kmetz said. “All we’re trying is to recoup the money that should have been collected in the first place.”
Trustee Jim Nordlund noted that the customers “received the services,” but just weren’t charged enough for them.
Bleau said she plans to calculate the exact undercharges for each account and bring them back to the board so a plan of action can be developed for rebilling.
“I am to draft a letter which explains the error and calculate each affected account’s billings for each quarter of 2021 … and report that information to the board in February so that they can decide how to move forward,” Bleau told the Daily News on Friday.
The issue has been the subject of some heated conversation at P.M. meetings since Wohlberg severed ties with the township.
Wohlberg did note the errors in his report for 2021, and also gave the township an “unmodified opinion,” meaning that, overall, his audit indicated the township was in healthy financial standing.
Following Wohlberg’s resignation, the board contracted with Maner Costerian to consult and advise about financial matters and the division of duties.
Bleau said the Maner Costerian consultant recommended that someone else handle water and sewer billing moving forward.
“During my discussions with the Maner Costerian consultant, she suggested that the water/sewer billing tasks be performed by someone outside my office as my statutory duty as the treasurer requires me to collect all monies due to the township,” Bleau stated in an email to the Daily News. “The concern is that if the same person/office is doing the billing and money collection there is not an internal control or oversight.”
Bleau said that she has asked P.M.’s personnel committee to reassign water and sewer billing duties to someone else, but she said she’d stay on as the water/sewer administrator, handling other duties.