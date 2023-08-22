PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Township Board of Trustees was seeking more answers from the City of Ludington for recreation programs during a regular meeting of the Tuesday evening at the township hall.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the interlocal agreement reviewed by the board Tuesday evening was for a six-year deal and would have cost the township $10,000. The agreement also allowed for the township to have a representative on a newly-created board.
Trustee Andy Kmetz said he took the two-year average of participants over the rate, and he said for each participant, the township pays $82.64. He said Hamlin Township’s per-participant rate was $65.79 and Summit Township’s per-participant rate was $86.21.
“If everybody else is paying a lot cheaper, why are these three entities so high per participant?” Kmetz said. “That would be my question to them. I really don’t see how they came up with these numbers with this agreement.”
Clerk Rachelle Enbody said the city’s budget was $130,000 per year.
“The operation of the program itself is far more than what we’re seeing in participation graphs,” Enbody said. “Field maintenance, field maintenance workers, paying for umpires for all the softball games, coaches — if they pay for coaches, tournament costs and those things.”
Enbody said she had questions over when the true calendar took place because it was not specified in the agreement. Bleau concurred that the start of the season and the end of the season were not specific in the agreement.
Committee of the Whole
During a 15-minute session of the Committee of the Whole, some of the discussion centered around recent events with the board and recall petitions, while some of the discussion went toward receiving reports from the departments.
Kmetz read a statement aloud to start the session about getting more microphones for the meetings and responding to the public’s questions. He also disagreed with the recent filings by Treasurer Karie Bleau to recall Enbody and Soberalski.
At a hearing of the Mason County Election Commission earlier this month, the language for those petitions was rejected, and an appeal of the decision was not filed yet, according to online court records.
“I used to come to these meetings with a sense of accomplishment,” Kmetz said. “This current situation is a reflection on the whole board and things keep getting worse. Let’s cut the BS, get back to work and let’s get something done that will continue to support the high standards this board stood for in the past and let’s continue to do in the future.”
Soberalski said he thought the board needed more communication, and he said there was no communication between staff and the board. Later, Jim Nordlund suggested the department heads come to meetings to give a report rather than submitting a written report.
“I think let the township board to have a better idea what’s going in various departments,” he said. “I know it’s imposition on them, but I think it’s a part of their duties, maybe, to do that and keep the township board. Let us be more of a family.”
Nordlund said not every township department head gives a report each month.