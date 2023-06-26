The Pere Marquette Township Board will consider making several budget amendments when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Township Hall.
Requests are being made to amend general fund revenues to reflect a $49,218 sale of a lot in the First Street Business Park; to increase the legal budget from $35,000 to $55,000; to add funds to the township supervisor’s office to reflect a new deputy supervisor position assigned to Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange in January; and to make various other changes based on expenditures exceeding appropriations in various funds.
The board will also consider a request for public assembly at the beach at Buttersville Park Campground for a wedding ceremony on Aug. 24.
The proposed ceremony will have about 20 people in attendance and will feature no decoration, meaning it will require no cleanup.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau will also announce to the board that P.M. has received two Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) payments from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.
One payment of $5,250 for has been awarded to the township for installing security cameras at Township Hall, and $2,000 has been awarded for installing cameras at the fire department building.