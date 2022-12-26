The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will host its final regular meeting of the year at 4 p.m., Tuesday, at the township hall, with a potential sale of a piece of property, the appointment of a firefighter and a closed session on the agenda.
According to the agenda, the closed session cites two Michigan laws. Under the Freedom of Information Act, it cites attorney-client privilege. And it cites under the Open Meetings Act an exception “to consider material exempt from discussion or disclosure by state or federal statute.” It did not cite, though, consulting with an attorney regarding trial or settlement strategy in connection with specific pending litigation.
The sale of property being considered is for a lot within the First Street Business Park in the amount of $42,000 to Kirk Barz.
PM Fire Chief Larry Gaylord is recommending hiring Rebecca Cain, a former Ludington firefighter, to join PM’s department. Gaylord is proposing she be hired on a pay-per-call basis.
The board will also consider board and committee appointments, an engineering services agreement from Fleis & Vandenbrink of Grand Rapids and budget amendments.