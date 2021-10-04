Pere Marquette Charter Township officials will review two proposed Mason County reapportionment plans during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week, the Mason County Apportionment Committee developed two draft plans for redrawing the county’s district lines due to population changes in Ludington and Hamlin Township.
One plan calls for the number of county commission seats to remain the same at seven, with some changes to the makeup of those districts. The other plan would increase the number of districts to eight.
The seven-district plan would split P.M. Township, with the first precinct connecting with portions of Ludington at the Fourth Ward and the second precinct being paired with Amber Township.
The eight-district plan would keep P.M. Township’s precincts together, pairing them with Summit Township.
Bleau said County Clerk Cheryl Kelly is seeking comments from townships in the area ahead of the apportionment committee’s meeting Friday.
“We decided to go over the two plans and see how the board feels about them,” Bleau said. “The main purpose is to review those plans and get comments.”
Bleau said township trustees have not discussed the plans yet, so he can’t speak for the board as a whole, but he said he prefers the plan calling for eight districts.
“From my perspective, I like the eight-district plan because it puts us in a partnership with Summit Township, and I think Summit and P.M. are more similar than the Fourth Ward of the city of Ludington and P.M.,” Bleau said. “Not to mention the numbers. If we get positioned in a district with the Fourth Ward, they’d outnumber the southern portion of our township which wouldn’t be good for township residents getting a commissioner seat.
“I think the eight-district plan is the best option in terms of representation.”
Kelly will be at the meeting to give a presentation on the two proposals, according to Bleau.
MEYERS ROAD
The board will also revisit plans to do some work on Meyers Road.
Resurfacing work is needed on a roughly 3,600-foot section of Meyers Road south of Rasmussen Road to the Mason County Airport property, as well as a more than 2,000-foot strip from Meyers Road to the east and west.
The township had previously considered splitting the east-west portion of the project with neighboring Amber Township, according to Bleau. He said Amber Township opted not to approve a cost-sharing proposal at its most recent meeting, so now P.M. has to make a decision about how to proceed.
Bleau said the board could either decide to put off the project for the time being, or it could move forward with the portion of the work that the township would have handled itself. That part of the project would cost a little more than $58,400.
The other part of the project, which P.M. was hoping to split with Amber, totals about $78,200.