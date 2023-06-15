PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials are continuing to pursue funds to help with the construction of a trail that would connect Pere Marquette Conservation Park to Buttersville Campground.
The P.M. Township board on Tuesday approved taking another swing at obtaining grant funds through the Michigan Spark Community Recreation Grant Program after failing to receive an award during the first round of funding.
The board applied for $899,000 through the program for the development of a trail system in December, but did not receive an award. This time, the township is upping its proposed match and broadening the scope of the project to optimize chances of selection.
P.M. is now seeking $699,000 to develop the multi-use connecting trail and to construct a new entry road and parking area at the conservation park.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the township is prepared to commit $300,000 in matching funds from P.M.’s capital improvement budget.
If the grant is awarded, the total would enable the completion of the roughly $999,000 trail project, according to Bleau.
The board unanimously supported a second attempt at a grant.
A trail connecting the conservation park to Buttersville Campground has long been a goal for the township, according to Jim Bernier, the township’s parks consultant, who was instrumental in the first application.
Bernier told the Daily News that the first round of Spark funding was incredibly competitive, and that “virtually nobody in northern Michigan was selected.”
He said the retooled application has improved the township’s chances.
“We’re resubmitting the project, only with a larger township match than we did the first time: The first time the township only matched $100,000, this time they’re proposing $300,000,” Bernier said, adding that the entry road and parking area have also been added to bolster community impact.
Michigan Spark funds are for parks and recreation projects designed to aid communities’ economic recovery. Funds are administered by the Michigan Department of Natural resources, and were set aside by the state from federal ARPA dollars.
Competition could still be stiff for the second grant round, according to Bernier, but the township isn’t giving up.
“It still may not be successful, but we felt it was worth another stab at it,” he said.
WATER TOWER IMPROVEMENTS
The township will spend $54,000 to contract with Dixon Engineering to do preliminary work ahead of future water tower improvements that are expected to cost around $345,000.
The board signed off on hiring Dixon to provide bid specifications and select a qualified contractor to conduct repairs to the elevated water tower, including “painting, welding, grouting and other necessary improvements,” according to a memo to the board from Department of Public Works Superintendent Dan Healy.
The memo proposed that the contract be paid for with capital improvement funds, but Bleau noted that the dollars for the work had been allocated to the water fund last year.
Bleau made a motion to approve the contract, specifying that it would be paid for using dollars from the water fund. The board unanimously approved the resolution to move forward with the Dixon Engineering contract.
OTHER BUSINESS
P.M. will remain part of the Michigan Townships Association for another year, as board members signed off on a resolution to continue paying dues to MTA.
The board approved paying $7,538 to the MTA, opting not to include an additional $226 in legal defense fund contributions, which Treasurer Andy Kmetz said the township had never paid in the past.
Trustees unanimously approved appointing Terri Langerak to fill a vacant position as alternate to the township’s board of review. The position was previously held by Monica Schuyler, who stepped down in May due to plans to move outside the township. Langerak’s appointment will cover the remainder of Schuyler’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2025.
The board accepted the township’s capital improvement plan and approved agreements with the West Shore Educational Service District and West Shore Community College for the collection of 2023 summer taxes.
Trustees also postponed making a decision on several budget amendments until the board’s next meeting, as Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody was not in attendance on Tuesday, and Bleau felt there were items on the list of amendments that required clarification.