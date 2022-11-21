Florence Mary Houk celebrated her 100th birthday with her family at Red’s Room at Jamesport Brewing on Thursday, Nov. 17.
For more than 80 of her 100 years, Houk has lived in the Ludington area.
Houk was born in Caseville in the Thumb region, the daughter of Harold Richard and Winafred (Newton) Gwinn. When Ludington State Park opened in 1936, Harold Gwinn became its first superintendent, and Florence Mary moved with her family to the park manager’s home.
She grew used to hearing the foghorn at the Big Point Sable Lighthouse, where their only neighbors lived. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1939 and Central Michigan College (now University) in 1943.
On Sept. 26, 1943, Florence married J. Russell Houk of Summit Township, moving twice with him to his posts in the U.S. Army Air Corps. When their first child was born, she returned to Ludington to live with her parents until her husband was discharged.
For the next 70 years, the family lived on their farm on Hawley Road in Summit Township, where Russell and his brother, Franklin, raised fruit. When the last of her four children entered kindergarten, Florence worked as a teacher for 15 years, first in South Summit Elementary and then at Scottville Elementary School.
Florence and her husband were active volunteers for many years for Hospice of Michigan. In 1994, they became founding members of the Unitarian Universalist People’s Church of Ludington, where Houk still attends services via Zoom.
Florence Mary and Russell Houk spent 17 winters in Tucson, Arizona, and nine in Durham, North Carolina, but home was always the farmhouse on Hawley Road, where they hosted their ever expanding extended family. In 2015, they moved to the Sherman Oaks Manor in Ludington, where Florence Mary’s husband of 73 years died in February 2017. When the COVID pandemic arrived in 2020, she moved in with her daughter Linda Cronenwett in Pere Marquette Township, where she continues living today.
Although all of Houk’s children left Ludington for college, one — Pat Carney — returned to live, teach and raise her family here. The others — Linda Cronenwett, Russ (Rusty) Houk and Peggy Payne — raised families in other parts of the country. All now have homes in Ludington. During summer months, she enjoys daily visits from one or more of her four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren — all of whom love being in Ludington with their Houk extended family.
She continues to communicate regularly by email with her children and grandchildren, enjoys hearing stories of their adventures and worries about their challenges. She continues to read (Audio books) voraciously and participate in the family’s NCAA March Madness tournament. For the last five years, she could often be heard saying “I don’t want to live to be 100!” Though her wish was not granted, she thoroughly enjoyed her birthday week surrounded by her four children and extended family.