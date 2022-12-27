PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pere Marquette Charter Township Treasurer Kari Bleau delivered a rebuttal to comments from a previous meeting during a regular meeting of the PM board Tuesday afternoon at the township hall.
During a regular meeting earlier this month, Doug Wohlberg tendered his resignation as the township’s auditor after a 21-year relationship. He described perceived flaws in the performance of Bleau publicly during the meeting.
She read aloud a statement, saying that Wohlberg “made… broad generalizations at the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting of the township board.”
“While Mr. Wohlberg seemed interested in creating confusion and unnecessary injury to the township and the office of the treasurer further background and clarification reflect that the township and the treasurer were working for the residents of the township with their best interests as their focus,” Bleau said.
Bleau outlined a series of steps she took in June to rectify concerns raised by Wohlberg, giving out to the board not only her statement, but also attachments to support her statements.
“Mr. Wohlberg’s statement that I did not tell him that I corrected the error with BS&A (an accounting software)… is totally false as evidenced to the reports sent to him via email on June 20,” she said.
Bleau also described a situation where Clerk Rochelle Enbody was attempting to add a deputy clerk sign off on checks with the township’s bank account without Bleau’s knowledge or consent, and Bleau said she moved to take the bank reconciliations from the clerk as a result.
Following the statement, Enbody said that was during the 2017 audit recommendations that the bank reconciliation was moved to the clerk’s office. Bleau said she was aware of the findings in 2017 as well as 2018, but questioned whether why it was OK in 2014 and 2018.
“In audits, they don’t check everything every year. They can’t. It’s too extensive,” Enbody replied. “They spot check certain items. They don’t check water and sewer billing every year… They have a schedule. Not everything is gone through or it would take months.”
Enbody also said she did not overstep her duties as she only called the bank to get an application to add a deputy clerk as a signee for the township.
“There was no attempt to add signors in any way,” she said. “It was just an attempt to start the process to get them added as a signor.”
Bleau later said that Wohlberg and Trustee Ron Soberalski — who asked that the former auditor be added to the agenda for the Dec. 13 meeting — was to damage the reputation of her, the township and residents “by creating unnecessary confusion that perhaps Trustee Soberalski could explain to the board why he took it upon himself to ask Mr. Wohlberg to present himself to the Dec. 13 meeting without a directive from the board.”
Soberalski responded after the statement that it was not is intention to damage the treasurer, but Bleau said she doesn’t believe him. Soberalski said in his conversation with Wohlberg, no other trustees reached out to Wohlberg. He then sought to have the former auditor added to the agenda, and Soberalski said he was discouraged by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau from doing so.
“The more I kept in conversation with the supervisor, the more I became suspicious that he was trying to cover something up,” Soberalski said. “It had nothing to do with you, really.”
“I’m not going to get into a debate with you,” Jerry Bleau replied. “I spoke with every single one of these board members about this issue, and everyone got a letter. There was no coverup. There was no anything here other than, quite frankly, a hit job on the township treasurer.
“That’s how she feels. That’s how other trustees feel. We’re going to agree to disagree.”
Bleau said Wohlberg’s letter to the township was enough to inform the board.
“The rest of it turns out to be pretty much garbage,” he said. “I believe our treasurer. The reality is the treasurer and clerk had worked out a solution. They were bringing options to the township board, and at that time, the letter was going to be submitted as a reason why we were going to get a new consultant and a new auditor.”
Before Karie Bleau’s statement, Jerry Bleau read aloud a statement from Township Assessor Derek Eaton that also disagreed with the statements made by Wohlberg.
“His comment was both misleading and uninformed,” Bleau read from Eaton. “If there were any concerns by this contractor about the integrity of the administration of the property taxes of PM Township, they were never made known to me or made known to my office at any time.”
Eaton wrote that he had no issues with either township treasurer he’s worked for at PM Township.
CLOSED SESSION
The board met with an attorney during a closed session that lasted more than an hour.
The resolution stated that the closed session fell under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act under attorney-client privileged communication and under the Michigan Open Meetings Act under a provision for exempted material by federal and state laws.
The board voted 5-2 to go into the closed session with Enbody and Soberalski dissenting.
No action was taken by the board following the closed session.
STANDING COMMITTEES
Jerry Bleau recommended cutting three of the standing committees from the then nine total committees the township has — economic development, Michigan Municipal Risk Management and water and sewer — but those changes were not approved as presented.
Instead, questions were raised about having alternate board members to serve on committees. The township’s personnel committee also drew some questions because employees of the township were asking that their full-time supervisor — who is also the township supervisor — not be on that committee, either.
Jerry Bleau’s resolution to cut the three committees was defeated, 5-2, with both Jerry Bleau and Kari Bleau voting for it.
Trustee Andy Kmetz asked if an alternate board member were in-person for the committee meeting along with the three appointed, would that compose a quorum of the board. He also understood the township employees’ concerns with the personnel committee.
“I don’t feel it’s going to be very effective if the employees will not speak at the meeting,” Kmetz said. “We have not changed much here.
“They’ve asked for a committee,” he added later. “I think it’s a legitimate request to have it without administrative personnel.”
Enbody voiced concerns about the eliminations of the economic development committee and the water and sewer committee. She also said she wanted more of a clear-cut answer on the alternate members to committees.
“I think there needs to be guidelines for alternate,” Enbody said.
Enbody’s proposal of eliminating only the Michigan Municipal Risk Management committee and not having administrative members on the personnel committee passed, 6-1, with Kari Bleau dissenting.