PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township are pursuing a Great Lakes Fishery Trust grant to help fund a portion of the planned river access site at Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
During the meeting of the township board on Tuesday, trustees unanimously voted in favor of submitting an application for a $317,400 grant through the GLFT for the site’s boardwalk and fishing pier.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the township applied for the grant last year, but the river access site was not selected because the project didn't meet the trust's requirements for 2021. This year, Bleau said, the township’s project does qualify, and the GLFT has shown interest in it.
“We met with the chair of the trust, gave him a tour of the site, he enjoyed the tour, was encouraged by the project, and he encouraged us to apply,” Bleau said.
A total of $500,000 will be granted through the trust, but the township is only seeking enough to fund the boardwalk and fishing pier.
Bleau said the grant would be a major boon for the township.
“If we get this we’ll be really close to the $1.8 million estimated (total cost of the river access site) … and we’ll be in good shape,” he said.
On Wednesday, Bleau told the Daily News that the GLFT grant is one of many the township and Conservation Park consultants have outlined as possible ways to close the funding gap for the project.
“This was the plan all along," he said. "We laid out a series of funding options with the board three or four years ago when we started planning for this project. Great Lakes Fisheries was one of those grants we knew we could get if we were successful. If we’re not successful in this grant, we’ll proceed with multiple smaller grants to get that money."
Bleau said plans for the site are “full-steam ahead."
"It’s all coming together just fine and we’re confident in our project and the need for this," he said. "We think the Great Lakes Fishery Trust people will see it the same way.”
It's unclear when the township will learn if it has received the grant, but Bleau said the application is due sometime in August.
The board also approved accepting a proposal from Land & Resource Engineering to handle design, engineering, bidding and inspection for a planned water main extension at the river access site.
“This is the 12-inch water main from the fire department down to the entrance to the park,” Bleau said.
He added that the water and sewer committee met and discussed the need for the extension, which will come out of the water and sewer budget, while the service line going into the park will come out of the funds for the park project itself.
In addition to the proposal from Land & Resource Engineering for a cost not to exceed $19,000, the township also received proposals from Fleis & Vanderbrink for $26,000; C2AE for $55,700; and Prein & Newhof for $29,000.
The design and planning work will be coordinated by Grand Rapids-based MCSA Group, which the township is contracting with for P.M. Conservation Park administration and construction services.
Bleau said the extension would include about 800 feet of water main.
One person in attendance asked why a 12-inch water main is needed for the park. Bleau said a 12-inch main is preferable to a 6-inch main because it allows for planning “for the future.”
REPUBLIC AMENDMENT
Trustees approved a temporary amendment to the township's contract with waste-management provider Republic Services to allow the company to collect a fuel surcharge to help offset higher fuel costs.
Matt Biolette of Republic said the high fuel costs have led to increased expenses of $600 per month just to serve P.M. Township. He asked the board for a “short-term crutch” in the form of the surcharge, which comes with an end date determined by the board.
Republic will split the added costs with the township to provide “some relief,” with the township paying an additional $300 per month when fuel costs surpass $4.50 per gallon.
The board unanimously approved the request, setting a sunset date of June 1, 2023.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also approved:
• repairing 100 to 120 feet of damaged road on Emily Kay Court for around $15,021;
• issuing a $50 refund to a renter of the Memorial Tree Park Pavilion due to the conditions of the pavilion not meeting the renter’s standards;
• terminate a DPW employee who previously had health and life insurance benefits extended by the township following the expiration of that extension. The employee is “not able to come back to work,” according to Bleau, and there has been no request from the employee or his family to extend the benefits.