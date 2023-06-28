PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Township Board on Tuesday approved several budget amendments, including additions to the budget to account for expenditures exceeding appropriations in a number of funds.
Budget amendments came at the recommendation of Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody, who said $49,218 in asset revenue from the sale of a lot in First Street Business Park balanced out most of the expenditures.
“When we can identify a revenue source to offset the expenditures, we can continue to keep that budget balanced,” Enbody told the Daily News Wednesday. “In the township, our main revenue source is property taxes, and those are not billed until December.”
Enbody said during the meeting that the amendments were necessary to keep pace with the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act, which “requires amendments to the budget as soon as a deviation is apparent.”
Amendments included an addition to the township board’s legal budget from $35,000 to $55,000.
Enbody said the increase was necessary, mostly due to court costs associated with the township’s longstanding case with Pallet Recycle, which wrapped up recently when the owner agreed to sell.
The board also allocated funds to the township supervisor’s office to cover $8,300 in pay for Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange, who in January was appointed to serve as deputy to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau in his absence.
There was some confusion expressed during the public comment period about whether the funds are an additional payment to the amount agreed upon in January, and Enbody clarified that they are not.
“Kristin Lange was appointed as deputy this year, which was not budgeted, so the $8,300 needs to be included in that budget,” Enbody said.
The township also amended its Health Savings Account contributions to cover two new executive assistant hires in Bleau’s office; its printing and publishing budget for the Zoning Board of Appeals; its communications budget for the parks and recreation department due to the addition of internet service at Memorial Tree park.
Amendments were also made to the administrative expenses in the water and sewer funds, and water fund contractual services to cover the continued assistance of Fleis & Vanderbrink Operations, offering operator-in-charge to oversee water treatment and distribution systems in August 2022.
Trustee Andrew Kmetz asked how much longer Fleis & Vanderbrink would be paid for the service, to which Jerry Bleau replied, “Until we hire a superintendent.”
“When will we hire a superintendent,” Trustee Jim Nordlund asked.
“Soon,” Bleau replied.
BLIGHTED PROPERTY
The board decided that it will have to see some progress within two weeks with respect to the evacuation of blighted properties on Pere Marquette Highway purchased in fall 2022 from owner Steven Outcalt.
The township is waiting for Outcalt to remove personal items from the property, following a request from Outcalt to push back the sale date from March 31 to June 1. In March, the board opted not to push the sale date back, but rather to offer Outcalt continued access to the property for a rental fee.
Bleau said an addendum to the contract outlining the proposed rental fee structure was given to Outcalt, but no response was received.
Kmetz expressed concerns that the process would “keep dragging on,” and that some kind of intervention is needed to keep things on track.
“My position is, if we wait for him to move it, we’ll be doing this next year at this time. We made a deal, he made a commitment, the commitment expired in March … so we need to move on this. This is getting ridiculous,” Kmetz said.
Bleau reviewed the board’s options, including getting a court order to jumpstart things, or reversing the purchase agreement and handling the continued blight with zoning fines.
“We could force him to sell, we could take legal action against him … and if that’s the course you’d like me to take, let’s get board action to do it.”
Trustee Ron Soberalski suggested waiting until the board’s first July board meeting, and if there’s no change by then, pursuing a court order to bring Outcalt to the closing table, and the board informally agreed to pursue that tactic.