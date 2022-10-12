PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A crucial step in funding the planned river access site at Pere Marquette Conservation Park was taken Tuesday by officials on the Pere Marquette Township Board.
Trustees signed off on an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a $500,000 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which consists of federal dollars administered by the state.
The grant was originally awarded to the township in December 2021, and the original hope was that work would begin before the end of this year, but due to added requirements in the permitting process from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the signing of the agreement was pushed back.
The new rules required that the township have its permits for the project — including a complete site plan, final blueprints, and an endangered species study — approved by the Army Corps and EGLE before finalizing the agreement.
“We’ve jumped through the hoops … and we got our permits,” Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We have to pass this to get our grant.”
The township has $500,000 in private donations — a $250,000 donation from Metalworks and another from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation — along with township contributions to provide a match for the grant, according to Bleau.
The total cost of the river access site will be about $1.4 million, and work is scheduled to begin in spring or summer 2023.
TIMBER SALE
The township OK’d a proposal to do some preliminary work on a project that could lead to the sale of timber from Memorial Tree Park.
The board unanimously approved a proposal from JMB Associates and forester Lynn Newell to mark and tally the scotch pine, aspen, beech and birch trees at the park, with the goal of selling the timber off to Sean Sobaski, procurement forester for Packaging Corp of America in Filer City.
Jim Bernier, the township’s parks consultant, broke the proposal down, stating that “a number of years ago,” residents had asked the township to consider thinning and removing some trees at Memorial Tree Park.
Paul Keson was the township supervisor at the time, and Bernier said Keson held off on pursuing the issue because he “wanted to have a more comprehensive plan for the park before he moved ahead.”
With the park receiving some attention and upgrades in the form of new playground equipment, Bernier said he was asked by the parks and recreation committee to take another look at potentially selling the timber.
“We believe there’s good potential for conducting a commercial timber sale there,” Bernier said.
He said the project will consist of marking the trees and preparing them for a late fall or early winter sale. The goal is to have it completed by April 2023.
Bernier stressed that it’s “impossible to compute” how much the township could earn from the timber, but he said a “very preliminary estimate” indicates that it could be between $10,000 and $15,000.
Per the agreement, the township would retain 80% of the first $10,000, with the other 20% going to JMB. For revenue surpassing $10,000, the township would get 85% and JMB would receive 15%.
OTHER BUSINESS
P.M. Township officials approved a $52,000 bid from Energy Service Solutions for a back-up generator for the Sixth Street wastewater lift station.
The bid was selected over another proposal from C&I Electric for $75,545.
Bleau said the generator is a need for the township.
“This is our main lift station,” he said. “If this one stops running, everything in the township stops.”
The board also approved the purchase of a snow plow for the parks department truck from Larsen’s Landscaping for $8,757.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody stated that there will be a logic and accuracy test on the township’s election equipment at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Enbody said the public is welcome to attend.
Bleau also stated that he hopes to have a deer-management plan ready to submit to the board for its next meeting. About 100 residents asked the township to consider thinning the deer population on Buttersville Peninsula in September, and the board authorized Bleau to move forward with the development of a plan to address the issue.
The township also thanked FloraCraft for lending six employees to help with the installation of new playground equipment at Memorial Tree Park. Bleau also expressed gratitude to Lakeside Wiener Wagon for providing lunch for the workers.
The playground installation, which started on Tuesday, was “about 99% done” by the end of the day, according to Bleau. He said the remaining work was called off due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, but it should be fully wrapped up soon.