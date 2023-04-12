PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board approved several new policies for risk management and financial practices Tuesday at Township Hall.
Trustees signed off on all but two recommendations for the new policies recommended by the Maner Costerisan accounting firm as part of an internal controls report the township sought after water and sewer billing errors previously reported by the Daily News led to a loss of revenue.
Among the recommendations the board approved was a new policy for bank reconciliations, which will now be done by Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and reviewed by Treasurer Karie Bleau.
The board approved policies for cash handling, travel, conflicts of interest, fraud risk management and several others. Decisions on a cash handling at Buttersville Campground and a purchasing bid policy were both postponed until the next board meeting.
A policy for utility billing, stating that bills will be prepared outside the treasurer’s office by an administrative assistant, was also approved.
Bleau was overseeing water and sewer billing at the time the billing errors occurred, and the error served as the basis for a recall petition against her for which signatures are now being collected.
The Maner Costerisan states that the new policy will better protect elected officials.
As for the billing errors, Bleau stated that all of the 51 accounts that were billed incorrectly have been rebilled, and a majority of the lost revenue — which totaled about $16,250 by her estimate — has been recouped.
As of Wednesday, she said 30 of the accounts have been paid in full, accounting for $8,943 of the total.
About $7,323 still has to be collected, she said.
The township board approved a request from Personnel Director Kristin Lange to hire two new administrative assistants. One will work with the Department of Public Works, Parks, Water and Sewer department, and will prepare the water and sewer bills per the policy drafted by Maner Costerisan.
The other hire is for an administrative assistant in the supervisor’s office.
Lange stated ahead of the meeting that the prospective employees have passed background checks, but still had to give notice to their current employers. She asked for “some anonymity” to be maintained during the approval process, but added that Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau will announce the new employees once the hiring is finalized.
Trustees also accepted a bid from Leo Woodley to install security cameras at the DPW building, well house and water tower for $8,900. The bid was selected over a proposal from SyncWave for $14,215.