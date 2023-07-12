PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township are considering taking legal action to force the sale of blighted properties included in a 2022 purchase agreement.
When board trustees met on Tuesday, they approved a motion to press forward and consult with the township’s attorney regarding two Pere Marquette Highway properties included in an agreement between the township and property owner Steven Outcalt.
The township contends that Outcalt has failed to sufficiently clear personal property from the parcels in the timeline outlined in the agreement, and that Outcalt has not responded to written attempts to amend the contract and with a stipulation that would allow him to continue to access the property for a rental fee.
Outcalt was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, and he spoke to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and the rest of the board about the matter, stating that he was unclear about where things stood.
Bleau said the board “would like to know that as well,” adding that the message he’s received from trustees is that “we need to close yesterday or the deal’s going to fall apart.”
Outcalt said he never received a response regarding a request for an extension in May. Bleau contends that he “hand-delivered” an amended version of the contract to Outcalt, outlining a proposed rental rate for continued access to the property.
Bleau said he never received Outcalt’s signature on the amended contract.
Trustee Andy Kmetz stepped in to tell Outcalt that “every time frame” that’s been laid out has passed.
“So what’s a date you can have this done and be out of there?” Kmetz asked.
Outcalt said he wasn’t sure, as there is still a great deal of his property that hasn’t been removed.
He proposed removing the still unvacated properties from the purchase agreement.
“I’d rather just have it die for now,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed.”
The board didn’t go for it.
Trustee Ron Soberalski said the township should move forward with initial agreement, as he doesn’t expect compliance at this point.
“I feel we’re not going to be able to hold him to a timeline,” Soberalski said. “The deadline was the end of March. He asked for 90 days. He said he’d be out by the end of June.”
Soberalski made a motion to continue with the agreement, which Bleau said would likely involve getting a court order to force the sale.
“We can’t force them to the table without a court order,” Bleau said.
The motion passed with unanimous approval.
Bleau told the Daily News after the meeting that the next step will be to talk to the township’s legal counsel and see what’s recommended.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board certified millage rates for continued dial-a-ride public transportation services in the township, and for general operations.
Trustees approved levying 0.2 mills of a possible 0.4-mill maximum for continued services through the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority, and levying 2.85 of a maximum 5 mills for township operations.
The township has to submit a tax-rate request form to the Mason County Board of Commissioners on or before Sept. 30.