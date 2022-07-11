The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will consider applying for a grant to cover an unfunded portion of the planned river access site at P.M. Conservation Park.
Officials are expected to sign off on submitting a Great Lakes Fishery Trust grant application for $317,400 for the boardwalk and fishing pier portion of the river access site when the board meets at 4 p.m.
The resolution before the board states that the boardwalk is “an essential part of P.M. Township’s objective to provide universal access to fishing, wetlands, observation and public open space enjoyment at the site.”
It goes on to state that the project is “consistent with the (Great Lakes Fishery Trust’s) goals of providing excellent shore-based fishing access to the Lake Michigan-based fishery at the site, both for the public at large and for tribal fishing.”
The township has successfully received federal, state and private funding grants totaling $1.48 million for the P.M. River Access Site, which is expected to cost approximately $1.85 million.
Funds obtained include a $500,000 Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant awarded in December 2021; a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways grant; pledges of $250,000 each from Metalworks and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation; and $250,000 from the township itself.
The submission of the GLFT application isn’t the only item on the board’s agenda that relates to the Conservation Park; officials will also discuss several proposals for extending 800 feet of water main at the river access site.
The township’s water and sewer department received four bids for water main extension work, including one from Land & Resource Engineering for a cost not to exceed $19,500. The water and sewer department is recommending that the township accept the Lane & Resource Engineering, as it would be coordinated by MCSA Group, with which the township is under contract for the river access site.
The township also received proposals from Fleis & Vanderbrink for $26,000; C2AE for $55,700; and Prein & Newhof for $29,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
The township will consider approving bylaws for its brownfield authority, and appointing members to its brownfield board.
P.M. Township is planning to collaborate with the City of Scottville and the City of Ludington on brownfield projects after the three municipalities each decided to branch off from the county-run Brownfield Redevelopment Authority due to Mason County imposing stricter limitations on projects than those required by the state.
Each municipality is considering the same nine-member board to help facilitate future collaboration.
P.M. Township will be represented by Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange; Scottville will be represented by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Planning Commissioner Al Deering; and Ludington will be represented by City Manager Mitch Foster and City Councilor John Terzano. The proposed brownfield board also includes Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount, Ludington Area School District Superintendent Kyle Corlett and Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson.
The township will also discuss repairing a section of 100 to 120 feet of Emily Kay Court, which is “badly damaged and holding water,” according to a memo from Bleau.
The work is expected to cost around $15,000.
Trustees will also consider issuing a $50 refund for the rental of the Memorial Tree Park Pavilion. The refund request comes from an individual who rented the park on July 4 and claims the “doors were open and missing when he arrived and the building was dirty.”