Trustees on the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will consider signing off on a letter to customers affected by a water and sewer billing error in 2021, announcing the township’s intention to recoup losses from underbilled customers.
As the Daily News previously reported, the water and sewer billing errors occurred under Township Treasurer Karie Bleau’s watch, and was the impetus for an appeal to recall Bleau. The recall was filed and approved by the Mason County Election Commission. Bleau sought the dismissal of the appeal on Friday.
In discussing the matter with the board at the previous meeting on Jan. 24, trustees instructed Bleau to draft a letter to the affected customers so a rebilling program can get started and the township can recapture lost funds.
The letter to the affected customers, which is included in the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, states that an error was discovered and that it’s relevant to specific meter sizes.
The meter sizes are 1.5, 2 and 6 inches for water and sewer meters; 3 inches for sewer; and 4 inches for water, adding that services were billed “with 2020 rates for usage in 2021.”
Those meter sizes include mostly commercial customers, and include McDonald’s, the Mason County Airport, Epworth Assembly, Ludington Mass Transit Authority, Ludington Area Schools, Whitehall Industries and the Western Michigan Fair Association, and about 50 others.
“Each of the affected customers have been identified and bills for each quarter of 2021 have been recalculated with the correct rate,” the letter states.
If approved by the board and sent to the affected customers, the letter will include an invoice for the additional amount due.
The township states that the charge is coming at a time when revenue might be low, so it’s offering an extended due date for 60 days.
During the last meeting on Jan. 24, several members of the public called for a forensic audit to be conducted in order to further examine the township’s finances.
The board will consider approving a proposal from Plante Moran to conduct an audit for about $40,300.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider a funding request from the Mason-Lake Conservation District to help with the annual Household Hazardous Waste collection day.
In a letter to the board, Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry sought a $996 contribution from the township for the summer collection event, which is held in Scottville in conjunction with collection days in Manistee and Oceana counties.
Trustees will consider contributing to the Chamber Alliance of Mason County’s contract with Grand Rapids-based economic development firm The Right Place.
The board will also consider an agreement with the Ludington Area School District to collect summer property taxes from the school district