PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pere Marquette Township officials and residents will learn more about the results of a recent forensic audit when the board next meets on June 13, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Bleau made the announcement during Tuesday’s meeting of the township board, after being pressed on the issue by Trustee Ron Soberalski.
Soberalski said at the request of residents, he’d contacted the township’s attorney looking for updates on the audit, which was ordered in early March and conducted by Plante Moran.
“The residents have asked for updates, and we have not given them,” Soberalski told Bleau. “The attorney told me there was nothing to report because he has been given no information.”
Bleau said that sounded right, since no information about the audit has been shared.
“At the next meeting there will be a final report for the forensic audit, and that’s all I know,” Bleau said. “That’s it. Zero. I know nothing because I’ve stayed out of it, because these people have a job to do.”
Bleau added that the township’s legal counsel has been instructed “not to talk to any of these folks on this board, including me, about the forensic audit.”
But he said he welcomes residents to come hear the report in June.
“I invite you all back to that to get the good news,” Bleau said.
The forensic audit was ordered in response to requests from the public following the discovery of water and sewing billing errors that under-charged commercial customers, costing the township thousands of dollars in revenue, which it’s now seeking to recoup.
The billing errors ultimately led to the resignation of long-time auditor Doug Wohlberg, and served as the basis for recall petitions for both Jerry Bleau and Treasurer Karie Bleau, who was overseeing water and sewer billing at the time.
Petitions for both of the Bleaus were accepted by the Mason County Election Commission, and the Mason County Clerk’s Office reported last week that enough signatures had been gathered and verified to move forward with the process.
Jerry Bleau has until June 16, and Karie Bleau has until Friday, to contest the validity of the signatures, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
CYCLING CLUB REQUEST
A proposal from the Shoreline Cycling Club to partner with the township on trail design and construction at P.M. Conservation Park has been referred to the township’s parks committee for review.
Jerry Bleau said the township’s parks consultant, Jim Bernier, is “not necessarily supportive of this venture at this point,” and read a statement from Bernier stating that a trail project is already underway at Conservation Park and Buttersville Park campground, and that additional work might not be the best use of funds.
“But, it needs to be explored,” Bleau said, before recommending that the parks committee look into the matter further “to see if it makes sense.”
Soberalski took issue with the decision and voted against it, though it was supported by the rest of the board.
Soberalski’s stance was that the committee has been inactive since October 2022. He said he felt the board should make the call.
Bleau stated that he was following Michigan Township Association recommendation and standard procedure by referring the issue to the parks committee, so a recommendation can be brought back to the board.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board approved hiring a temporary assistant to work in the treasurer’s office while the deputy treasurer, Brandi Fulker, is on maternity leave in the fall.
The board approved hiring an assistant for two days a week, or up to 20 hours a week, for a training period from June 5 to Aug. 18, and for that individual to serve as interim deputy treasurer from Aug. 21 to Nov. 13, during the leave.
The employee will work for $22.03 per hour, and will not receive benefits.
Karie Bleau stated that Fulker’s position will return to her position after her leave, and that the hiring of an interim is not a violation of the Family Medical Leave Act. She also said Fulker has been working four-day weeks, meaning there’s funding in the budget to accommodate the new hire.
The board postponed making a decision on a request for a new trailer from Parks Manager Russel Fulker, opting instead to refer the issue to the finance committee for review.
Trustees also unanimously accepted, “with regret,” the resignation of Monica Schuyler from her position with the Board of Review. Schuyler cited an impending move outside the township as the reason for her resignation.