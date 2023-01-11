PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — With complaints from employees about workplace conditions to concerns about deer management and zoning practices, there was a fair amount of blowback from the public during Tuesday’s meeting of the Pere Marquette Township Board.
Ashley Hall, assistant to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, read a statement on behalf of employees, accusing township leadership of fostering an unhealthy work environment and turning a blind eye to workers attempting to address the issue.
“We, the employees, have been to personnel committee meetings and board meetings to show and express concerns in regards to our work environment. All of our efforts have been shoved under the rug, or are not being addressed or even acknowledged,” Hall said.
She stated that work conditions are “completely uncomfortable, to put it lightly,” and referenced a “power struggle” between Jerry Bleau, Township Treasurer Karie Bleau and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody that is taking a toll on employees “mentally and physically.”
Hall accused the township of “manipulation” and “gaslighting,” and asked the board to “please help deal with the lack of leadership, be more involved and make this work environment more tolerable.”
When Hall concluded her statement, there was a round of applause from employees and members of the public.
Hall told the Daily News she attended the township’s personnel committee meeting Tuesday morning, during which a list of grievances was put together and later distributed to the board by Andy Kmetz, board trustee and personnel committee chair.
“We met with the employees to get some perspective on their difficulties in working here that make their job difficult to do,” Kmetz told the board.
A copy of the list of grievances was given to the Daily News by the township.
It alleges a host of issues, including concerns about township hall cameras “focused on employees and not for safety, doors, money transaction areas,” a fear that “audio used with the cameras” will be “used against employees,” an “overload of duties,” “employees being pitted against one another,” an “overall lack of honesty when dealing with employees,” manipulation, and the threatening of jobs, among others.
Jerry Bleau told the Daily News on Wednesday that he will review the list of grievances, talk to the personnel chair and “figure out the path forward on how to resolve (employees’) issues, and resolve the township’s issues.”
He said prior to Tuesday’s meeting, plans were in place to bring in a consultant, Dr. Lew Bender, to help with team-building at the township.
“I think it’s very important to address the concerns of citizens and of staff, and my intention is to take the board’s will and do exactly that,” Bleau said. “Whatever direction we have to go in … I’ll do my best to make sure we find resolutions.”
Regarding the accusation that the township is using security cameras to keep tabs on employees, Bleau said that’s not the case.
“The notion that the security system was put in to watch employees is just false. That’s not the purpose of them,” he said.
Bleau noted that the township did recently install additional cameras, but the township “didn’t install cameras in the township to focus on employees. We installed our security system in the township to ensure our security.”
OTHER COMMENTS
There was also outcry about the township’s deer management plan.
Resident Jennifer Strahan asked the board “take immediate action to pause all events and activities related to the 2023 deer management plan for P.M. Township.”
Strahan argued that the plan “allows for archery hunting in our neighborhood parks by unknown applicants during the regular hunting season,” which Bleau said is not the case.
Strahan said the plan was rushed through the approval process and asked that the plan be halted until residents can weigh in.
Bleau refuted some of Strahan’s claims, saying that a public hearing was held, and that a special harvest permit was obtained from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to allow for the plan to be executed in January and February, and that the plan is available on the township’s website.
Hunts are being conducted on Thursdays through Feb. 28 when the parks are closed.
Bleau said there is a plan to include an archery component next fall, but no firm details are in place yet. He stressed that there is “no intention for unknown individuals to be hunting in our parks.”
“The intention is to have them vetted,” he said. “We’ll make sure there’s hunters safety certificates and background checks.”
He said if the details do come together it would be “a legal hunt in the parks for selected dates not during rifle season.”
The deer management plan was developed in response to a petition signed by more than 100 residents in September. The petition asked for the township’s help with deer overpopulation on Buttersville Peninsula. The plan was subsequently discussed publicly at multiple board meetings before being adopted in late October, as the Daily News reported.
The board also heard from Dale Brink, president of the homeowners association at Riverview Estates. Brink is concerned that the township’s zoning department is issuing permits to developers who meet P.M.’s zoning criteria, but not the criteria of the HOA.
He asked the township to consider including an item in the permitting process asking if developers are part of an HOA, and to seek permission from the association if that is the case.
Brink said there has already been “one lawsuit” as a result of the current system.
BUSINESS
Also on Tuesday, the township:
• approved releasing the draft of its comprehensive plan to adjoining municipalities in order to seek comments and suggestions prior to its adoption;
• adopted 2023 federal income guidelines to determine eligibility for full or partial tax exemptions;
• authorized the township supervisor, treasurer, clerk and Trustee Jim Nordlund to apply for state highway and right-of-way work permits through the Michigan Department of Transportation; and
• approved continuing to public a summary of meeting minutes in the Ludington Daily News for an annual cost of about $1,200.