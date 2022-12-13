PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A proposed housing development will move forward after being approved Tuesday by the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board.
During its regular meeting, the board unanimously approved three resolutions to greenlight the planned unit development (PUD) project, which is being undertaken by Tim Romanowski of Peninsula Cove LLC.
Romanowski is in purchasing talks with the family that owns the marina. With the township’s approval, he plans to build six single-family dwellings on the property with an adjoining private marina for residents of the condos to use.
The issue has been on and off the township’s agenda since last spring, drawing criticism from residents like Dan Hooper, who threatened to sue the township if it moved approved the development, based on concerns about density.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said he spoke to Hooper and resolved the issue.
Hooper wasn’t the only resident with concerns. Others were upset about the idea of losing a marina and campground to a new development.
However, the agreement was drawn up legally and met all the necessary requirements, according to Bleau, who stated that both parties had done their due diligence in getting the plan together.
“We’re at the final steps of this process,” Bleau said. “We’ve gone through this rigorous process very, very thoroughly. … It was a little bit of a struggle, but I think everyone did the right thing.”
The first resolution approved by the board was an agreement between the township and Romanowski, which serves as a “pledge that he’ll build it the way the township wants him to build it,” Bleau said.
The board then approved the site plan for the development, and went on to sign off on changes to the township zoning ordinance and the township’s zoning map to accommodate the change from low-residential to PUD zoning.
Trustee Ron Soberalski said he thinks Romanowski’s project will be an asset for the township.
“I’ve gone down and visited that site numerous times, and I think it’ll be an improvement to the area,” Soberalski said.
Romanowski, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, thanked the board for its time.
“I know it took a lot of your work and a lot of your time. … I sure appreciate your diligence,” he said.
The changes will go into effect after seven days.