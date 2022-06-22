PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township signed off on an agreement Wednesday to purchase a blighted property at 914 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. The hope of is to clean it up, and improve the look of the highway corridor into the township.
During a special meeting of the board, trustees voted unanimously in favor of the agreement between the township and property owner Gerald Battice.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News that the purchase agreement is part of a larger effort to buy up a length of “five or six” properties that run side by side on the highway in order to “eliminate blight.”
“It’s on our South P.M. Highway corridor coming into the township … and the township wants to get that corridor cleaned up, and (buy) these properties, which were at one time an active, working junkyard,” Bleau said.
He added later that Battice’s property is the largest among those the township is in negotiations with.
Bleau said efforts have been made by the township to resolve the blight issue — not just for the 914 property but for the other adjacent parcels, too — but “to no avail.”
“The property just wasn’t cleaned up,” Bleau said.
The property is 1.47 acres and includes a 1,126-square-foot trailer.
Battice was in attendance during Wednesday’s meeting, and he spoke up during the public comment period to express his gratitude for the way he’s been treated by the township during the “controversy,” as he called it, regarding his property and other adjacent blighted properties on the highway corridor.
He said he agrees with the township that the property needs to be cleaned up, calling it one of many “eyesores.”
“(It’s) not only my place, but we’ve got other places in P.M. Township that are eyesores. … And the impression I get is that not all of these are being addressed,” he said, adding that he’d like to see the rest of the strip cleaned up.
“If we could … beautify this (highway) going to Ludington, it would be a plus,” Battice said.
He said the property was used as a business — a scrapyard, though he said he was never a licensed operator — for decades, but, at 88 years old, he’s ready to get on with the sale.
“I’d like to expedite this property (sale) as soon as I can,” Battice said. “I appreciate the board here recognizing me and being able to say my piece. … I’ve gone through several township supervisors and Mr. Bleau has treated me (well). … And I want to get rid of my eyesore as much as P.M. Township wants to get rid of it.”
Bleau said Battice would only agree to selling the property as-is, with “no liability going forward.”
The township’s legal counsel was “not happy” about that, according to Bleau, as it opens the township up to “some risk,” but he said the point was a “dealbreaker” for Battice.
The property will cost the township about $73,764, a price previously agreed upon by Battice and Paul Keson, the former township supervisor. The clean-up, environmental assessments and other efforts to rehabilitate the parcel will probably require state or federal grants, because the costs will be high. The money for the purchase will come from the capital improvement fund or from the township’s fund balance. American Rescue Plan Act funds could also be allocated to cover the sale, according to Bleau.
The blight issue on the P.M. Township corridor has been ongoing for some time, according to Bleau. He said the board is hoping to buy up the other properties rather than seeking to solve the issue by legal means.
“This is by no means a new development,” he said. “Previous supervisors have tried to negotiate the purchase of the properties. Prices have gone up with property values.
“So in lieu of spending hundreds of thousands in legal fees and fighting these people, the board is trying to take a different approach.”
Bleau noted that because of the blight, it could conceivably qualify as a brownfield redevelopment project.
He said there was no known evidence of environmental contamination on the surface, but there could be some underground. If the township cleans up the surface and sells it to a developer, the developer could apply to the township’s brownfield board; if the township goes “sub-surface” and finds some environmental issues and the property is owned by P.M., the township would have to appeal to the state’s brownfield board as a land bank, Bleau said.
He added that Keson had compiled a list of other possible funding sources that could be of use with the redevelopment.
The sale of the Battice property is expected to be finalized within the week, according to Bleau.
The township hopes to acquire the remaining properties as well, but Battice was the first to come to the table, at least during Bleau’s tenure. Battice said he was confident that at least one of the other owners would be willing to sell, and that that individual’s willingness to do so was a main reason for his being there.
The township would like to see that come to fruition.
“One out of five (blighted properties) is not the goal,” Bleau said. “The goal is to get that whole section cleaned up. (The township) is still in talks with owners of other properties.
“We want to be good stewards to the land and good stewards to the environment.”
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dc4975b9-7fff-6686-4794-6686b247a3f5”}{span}Also on Wednesday, the township board approved an agreement for the collection of summer taxes from West Shore Community College.{/span}{/span}