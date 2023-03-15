PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township are hoping to reach an amicable agreement with the owner of a blighted property purchased by the township last year.
On Tuesday, the township board postponed making a decision on a request from Steven Outcalt, owner of 932 and 946 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., seeking to extend the closing date from March 31 to June 1.
The township entered a purchase agreement with Outcalt in fall 2022 for the two properties, which were among several township officials sought to buy in order to remediate blight along the highway.
The parties agreed to set a closing date of March 31 to give Outcalt six months to remove his belongings from the property.
On Feb. 28, the township received a request to amend the agreement, extending the closing for 90 days. The request stated that there are two semi trailers on the property that contain Outcalt’s belongings, and he claims he’s not been allowed to access it.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau stated that he’s simply asked Outcalt for proof of ownership, since he’s not sure what’s in the trailers.
Trustee Ron Soberalski was in favor of giving Outcalt some wiggle room.
“I think if we show a little good faith and try to compromise with him, and say, let’s go 30 days beyond the deadline at the end of the month and give him the opportunity to remove his personal property. … It shows that we’re trying to work with him,” Trustee Ron Soberalski said. “He’s had plenty of time … but let’s give him 30 more days and if he can’t produce by then then we have a problem.”
Trustee Andy Kmetz said he’s worried that the property removal will not be done in time.
“What’s going to happen in 30 or 90 days when we’re back here and he says we need more time?” Kmetz said.
He suggested that the township offer to rent the property to Outcalt if he wants continued access to it.
“I’d like to hold him to this agreement, but … if he’s paying per day, or per week or per month, there’s incentive for him to get in and get out of there,” Kmetz said.
Township Attorney Chris Patterson said it’s not uncommon for a buyer to lease a property to a seller in instances like these.
Bleau said he’d like to secure that proof of ownership and try to work something out with Outcalt before any decisions are made.
“It would be to our benefit if we could get something from writing from Mr. Outcault saying he owns those (trailers and) to let him have those, because they’re in our way,” Bleau said, adding that the trailers are blocking an entrance that could be used for removal of a tire pile the township is working to clear.
Patterson said he’d research the purchase agreement and the township’s options further before presenting options for a lease agreement at the board’s next meeting.