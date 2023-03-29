PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township on Tuesday postponed making a decision on the implementation of several new policies recommended by the Maner Costerisan accounting firm.
Maner Costerisan was tasked with reviewing the township’s internal controls and procedures in late 2022, around the time concerns were voiced about a water and sewer billing error that resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars in township funds.
The firm recommended a variety of changes to the township’s bank reconciliation and utility billing processes, offering options that would split the bill collection and review duties between Township Treasurer Karie Bleau and Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody, as well as an option that a third party conduct that business.
However, because Enbody was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, Trustee Andy Kmetz asked that the township wait for her return before implementing any new policies that would affect her role.
“I’m a little leery about voting on this in the absence of the clerk,” Kmetz said. “A lot of this stuff involves her job, and … I wouldn’t want to vote on it until the full board is present.”
Kmetz made a motion to postpone the discussion, which Trustee Ron Soberalski supported. The board unanimously approved pushing the discussion back until a later date.
Following the water and sewer billing error — which happened under Karie Bleau’s watch — the township has been working to rebill undercharged accounts.
Karie Bleau said Tuesday that about 50% of the lost revenue has been recouped.
MEETING POLICY
The township also struck from the agenda a series of proposed policy changes for board meetings.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said the item was removed because more input is needed from P.M.’s legal counsel on the matter.
Proposed revisions included requirements that remarks be directed to the board chair; that comments from board members be pertinent to pending questions; that board members speak no more than twice per topic, with three minutes allotted per speaking period; and that expressions during the first public comment period of each meeting be related to topics on that meeting’s agenda.
Though the item was taken off the agenda, several people spoke out to oppose it, including Soberalski.
P.M. Resident Jennifer Strahan said the policy would “overwhelmingly give the power” to the township supervisor.
Tom Rotta of Ludington said portions of the proposed policy would infringe upon “the ability of trustees and the public to express themselves at meetings,” suggesting possible violations of the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Bleau told the Daily News on Wednesday that there are “no definitive plans” to revisit the meeting conduct policy.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved appointing Matt Fournier, a P.M. resident and supervisor with District Health Department No. 10, to the township’s water and sewer committee.
Trustees also approved a request from Randy and Sara Durand, to install their own septic system on their property instead of hooking into to the township’s sewer system.
The township is also going to offer the Durands a discounted rate to hook up to the township’s system in an effort to “gain a customer.”
Also on Tuesday, the board approved a request from Karie Bleau to hire new campground employees.