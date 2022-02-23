A request to renew Pere Marquette Charter Township’s millage for Ludington Mass Transit Authority services will go before voters on Aug. 2.
On Tuesday, the township’s board of trustees unanimously approved ballot language for the request and called for an election, according to Township Supervisor Gerry Bleau.
“We’re asking for a renewal of up to 0.4 mills,” Bleau told the Daily News Wednesday. “This renewal is … basically asking for what we’ve been doing since the inception (of) P.M. Township’s contract with LMTA.
“We do up to 0.4 mills based on the fluctuation of costs for users and riders. … If we build up a balance in that fund, it could (be less than 0.4).”
The ballot language states the agreement is for a period of four years ending in 2025. The request is “for the purposes of providing public transportation services for the citizens of Pere Marquette Charter Township” through its contract with LMTA.
That contract, which dates back to 2008, has been well supported by township residents in the past, according to Bleau. He said 80% of P.M. voters were in favor of the last four-year renewal, which expired in 2021. He said he expects the renewal to pass, too.
If approved, the millage is expected to generate approximately $267,973 in revenue during the 2022 calendar year. A portion of those funds would be distributed to LMTA.
ROAD WORK
Trustees approved the township’s road projects totaling $266,826 and including $54,482 in improvements for South Lakeshore Drive near Buttersville Park.
It’s a top priority among the township’s 2022 road projects, according to Bleau.
“This year we have a repair that needs to be done on South Lakeshore Drive, just north of the Buttersville Campground on the hill. We have to dig out the road and do some repairs to it,” he said. “The Mason County Road Commission did some testing and they found some clay and wash-out about 8 to 10 feet deep.
“The road’s been sinking, the guardrail is starting to buckle and fail. The plan is to dig it up … get the clay out of there … and build it back up and redo the road.”
Bleau said the road will be down to one lane while the work is in progress, but it’s important that the fixes are made.
“It’s a little more extensive than we normally do but we’ve gotta take care of that failing eastbound lane on Lakeshore Drive,” he said.
A date to begin the work has not yet been established. Bleau said an announcement will be made once the road commission determines when work will start.
The township also approved projects on West Bradshaw Road from South Inman to South Brunson roads, West Patterson Road, South Speer Drive, West Dunecrest Avenue, South Shoreview Court, West River View Drive and West Pleasant Ridge Road.
Bleau said the planned projects come in under the budget of $275,000. The extra will be reserved for any additional needs that come up.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The township also approved a proposal from consulting firm Mission North LLC to help with a comprehensive update of the township’s master plan and to potentially provide support to the zoning administrator on development issues if they arise.
“What they’ll do is, they’ll come in and review the township’s zoning ordinance, help us update the master plan, and they’ll also provide us with a per-hour service agreement for (assistance with possible) planning developments,” Bleau said.
Mission North’s services will cost between $19,400 and $19,600, and the fee for help with development planning is not to exceed $1,150. Proposals from McKenna Professional Planning Services and Beckett & Raeder were also considered.
An amendment to the township’s agreement with SyncWave was also approved during Tuesday’s meeting.
The amended agreement will transfer internet provided by SyncWave to the township hall — where it’s no longer needed — to the Buttersville Beach parking lot, and from Memorial Tree Park to Pere Marquette Conservation Park.
“The plan is to provide internet wifi service to our beach parking lot, so at some time in the near future we’ll be able to surf the web while sitting in a lawn chair at Lake Michigan,” Bleau said, adding that the hope is to also include options for remote-learning and working.
“This is kind of a dual-purpose situation — to provide it to our guests and to keep it open year-round so citizens can (access the internet) from the parks.”
The amended agreement will go into effect once it’s signed by SyncWave.
According to Bleau, the township was also told that its work for the Pere Marquette Conservation Park project has earned it a nomination for Conservationist of the Year from the Mason-Lake Conservation District. The winner of the award will be announced during Thursday’s annual dinner.