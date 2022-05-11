PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Officials are working to change to Pere Marquette Township’s signage ordinance to allow the Western Michigan Fair Association to feature its parade of flags this summer, but it looks like the change won’t come in time for the WMFA to recoup the thousands of dollars in ad revenue it’s poised to lose after being told the flags were out of compliance.
The issue started when the township’s prohibition of flutter-flags, banners and other signs that could be driving distractions, was enforced at another business, Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau said during Tuesday’s meeting of the township board.
The parade of flags, which features signs along U.S. 10 outside the Mason County Fairgrounds, uses “feather” flags that do move somewhat in the wind.
“The businesses asked our zoning administrator, ‘Why are you allowing (the fairgrounds) to break the zoning ordinance and you’re telling us we can’t?’” Bleau said.
During the meeting, the township board signed off on a first reading of an updated ordinance that would allow temporary signage for up to 60 days per event, and it would also give the WMFA an opportunity to recreate the parade of flags in a slightly altered format.
“They used to stick posts in the ground and advertise,” Bleau said. “This would allow (the WMFA) to attach flags to the fence, permit it, and then they’re not fluttering. It still gives them the opportunity to put all these signs up.”
But even if the ordinance is immediately approved upon its second reading on June 14, the fair board would still be out a significant amount of money, according to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen.
Hansen told the Daily News the parade of flags has served as a successful and ever-growing fundraiser since 2004, bringing in more than $25,000 every three years, or about $8,400 annually.
She said the 56 advertisers who purchased spots on the parade of flags last year have already been contacted and told the it would not be permitted this year after the WMFA received a letter from P.M. Township stating the flags were non-compliant in August 2021.
Hansen, who chairs the nonprofit WMFA’s flag committee, said the letter wasn’t brought to her attention until November 2021 due to turnover among fair board officers. She said the following month she was seeking clarification from P.M. Township Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange, who confirmed that the parade of flags would not be permitted.
Hansen then beseeched the township board and planning commission to reconsider its ordinance, sending emails asking for a reprieve for nonprofits like WMFA.
Bleau said Lange and the planning commission has been ”working diligently on doing an amendment” that would make that possible, hence the first reading approved on Tuesday.
But Hansen said she’s not sure exactly how the WMFA will make up the funds it stands to lose by not having the parade of flags at the Western Michigan Fair in August.
“It’s a fundraiser for us,” Hansen said. “Those who bought a flag did it for three years. When the businesses invested in a flag, it’s $450 (per flag). … It was a significant amount for us to raise.”
Trustee Ron Soberalski asked the board if there was any way to expedite the process of approving the new ordinance to avoid creating a “hardship” for the WMFA.
“We’ve already put them in a hardship because they can’t have their flutter flag, so their donors are already mad,” replied Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Despite the first reading of the updated sign ordinance being approved on Tuesday, there’s still work to be done with respect to fine-tuning the language of the policy. The board hopes to have it approved as soon as possible, but Hansen thinks the damage is done, at least for 2022.
“For this year we really are in a bind,” she said.