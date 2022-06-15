In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are proposing a plan that could, with approval from the county board of commissioners, see officers installed at Ludington Elementary School and at Mason County Eastern.
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the Daily News the P.M. board discussed the proposal during its Tuesday meeting. The proposal seeks to have P.M. cover a portion of the salaries for two new sheriff’s office deputies — one for LES, which is in the township, and one for MCE — who would act as school resource officers during the academic year, and be dedicated law enforcement officers for the township during the summer months.
Sheriff Kim Cole drafted a letter to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky proposing that the county cover the other 75% of the cost for the two new deputies — a total of roughly $143,122 annually — while P.M. Township would cover 25%, or about $50,000, for both deputies. The township would also fund one patrol vehicle, with the township’s expense totaling about $150,000 for the first year and $50,000 for each subsequent year, according to Bleau.
In his memo to Knizacky, included in P.M.’s packet, Cole stated that, after Uvalde, “enough is enough.”
“The time for action is now,” Cole wrote. “That action? To harden our schools in the form of uniformed deputies on county school campuses.”
It’s in the early days for the proposal, but if it’s approved by the county board’s public safety and finance committees, it could go before the full board of commissioners soon. In the summers, the pair of deputies would patrol the township.
Bleau said the township supports the proposal “in principle,” and hopes to see interest at the county level.
“Obviously the Uvalde shooting sparked some passion to reignite the conversation to put police officers in schools and have police officers in every school in our community,” Bleau said Wednesday. “We believe there’s no price on the safety of children in our community.
“We’re hoping that the county supports this. We encourage them to find the funding and give the sheriff what he needs to get these people in place.”
Bleau said the township greenlit the proposal allowing Cole to continue to prepare a final draft with the county in the event that the proposal makes it through the two committees later this month.
“It’s a win-win, and it all hinges on the support of the board of commissioners,” he said.
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
P.M. Township officials approved a resolution to purchase about $45,000 in playground equipment for Memorial Tree Park, according to Bleau.
The purchase was originally slated for 2023, but because funds for the installation of the boat launch at P.M. Conservation Park won’t be used this year due to unexpected delays stemming from new federal regulations, the township “flip-flopped” the timelines for the two projects.
The resolution for the playground equipment was one of two the board approved after being recommended by the township’s parks committee. The other was to enter into an $8,000 agreement with MCSA Group to complete a master plan for improvements to Buttersville Campground, which would make the campground eligible for some of the $60 million in grant funding made available by the state and federal governments for redevelopment projects at existing parks.
“That’s exciting stuff,” Bleau said. “Both are really exciting to the community.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The township passed its updated ordinance on temporary signage, amending language that was causing problems for the Western Michigan Fair by prohibiting its parade of flags.
The signs used for the parade of flags move in the wind, and are considered hazards for passing motorists.
Bleau said the new regulations would “take care of the issue that the fair had.” However, he noted that “any flag that’s not a government flag is considered a moving flag if it’s not stationary to something (but) it allows (the Western Michigan Fair Association) to take those flags and secure them to the fence … for 60 days per event.”
According to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen, the solution has come too late. The fair board has already told sponsors that it won’t be able to have the parade of flags after receiving a letter to that effect from the township in late 2021. The WMFA stands to lose thousands in ad revenue.
“It’s unfortunate and I’m trying not to be disappointed,” Hansen said. “It was just a hard thing. I don’t get it.”
Hansen said she sees the policy as “unfair,” but she stressed that the WMFA will “just keep doing the best we can as a volunteer organization.”
Also on Tuesday, the township:
• approved hiring a full-time Department of Public Works employee to replace a previously approved hire who backed out of the job;
• appointed Marsha Gould as an alternate to the Board of Review;
• and approved a resolution for El Rancho for a liquor license, which will seek a license from the state prior to opening its new location.