Trustees on the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will consider approving a contract with Fleis & Vanderbrink Operations to conduct an assessment of the township’s water system.
PM Twp. to consider contract with Fleis & Vanderbrink for water assessment
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
