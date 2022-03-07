The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will consider making a contribution to the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s annual Household Hazardous Waste collection when it meets at 4 p.m., Tuesday, at the township hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
In the notes for the meeting, it states that the Mason-Lake Conservation District is asking for $966 to help dispose of waste during the Saturday, Aug. 20 event.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is a collaborative effort between the Mason-Lake, Oceana and Manistee conservation districts each year.
The amount requested is based on per-capita numbers from the 2020 census, according to a memo from Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry.
A letter from McGarry states that the conservation district will increase its requested donation amount from $10 to $15 from residents participating in the cleanup.
“The cost of disposal for household hazardous waste is continuing to increase across the industry,” McGarry stated, noting that this year’s costs will be $1.08 for every pound of material collected.
The township board will also:
• consider making budget amendments to balance out increases in the water and sewer funds, and to decrease contingency funds to balance those amendments; and
• vote, as required by law, to designate depositories for public funds and to grant the treasurer authority to make deposits to those institutions.